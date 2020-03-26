Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Blue Jacket to clean offices with grant

Foellinger Foundation announced Wednesday the first Innovative Rapid Grant of $25,000 has been awarded to Blue Jacket.

This week, the foundation allocated up to $100,000 for nonprofit organizations with a bold and creative idea to address local issues related to the pandemic. Eligible Allen County nonprofits may apply for an Innovative Rapid Grant up to $25,000.

Blue Jacket is offering custom cleaning and disinfecting services to local nonprofit organizations free of charge. This service offers Blue Jacket workers a way to keep working in lieu of being laid off. The service is first-come, first-serve for nonprofits in the greater Fort Wayne area.

Blue Jacket is offering a one-time deep clean for organizations in a temporary shutdown situation or ongoing disinfection to those organizations remaining open such as halfway houses, shelters or food banks.

For more information about Blue Jacket's service, call 260-744-1900 or email operations manager Heather Maley at hmaley@bluejacketinc.org.

Foundation supports Huntington aid fund

The Huntington County Community Foundation and United Way of Huntington County have teamed to commit $25,000 each toward the creation of the Huntington County Emergency Relief Fund to help support people who will be most affected by the health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

For every $1 donated to the fund, the Community Foundation and United Way will provide a $2 match, up to $25,000. This match triples the impact of donations and helps Huntington County communities provide essential services.

Contributions to the fund can be made by check payable to the Community Foundation with Emergency Relief Fund in the memo line or online at www.huntingtonccf.org/relief; 100% of contributions to this fund (minus credit card transaction fees) will support local organizations.

Concert canceled? State offers advice

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill offered guidance to consumers who bought tickets to events that have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

If consumers have issues getting solutions promised by the ticket seller, the attorney general's Consumer Protection Division may be able to help.

Here's what consumers should know:

• Consumers who bought tickets for events should consult the terms and conditions of their purchases to determine whether the purchases are refundable. If not sure, contact the venue where the ticket was purchased.

• In circumstances where the terms being offered by the entity are not what was previously advertised, report those issues to the attorney general using the complaint form on the office's website.

• Consumers who see unexpected charges related to a cancellation should first contact the company. If that is not successful, contact the credit card company. Then file a complaint with the attorney general using the online complaint form.

Defiance campus closure extended

Defiance College has suspended face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the spring academic semester.

Online learning at Defiance College has been fully operational since March 18.

Grace campus closure extended

Grace College announced that on-campus classes are suspended through the end of the spring semester. Courses will continue remotely.

The commencement ceremony schedule for May is also suspended.

Trine cancels commencement

Trine University announced Wednesday it has canceled its May 2 commencement ceremony.

Trine is moving forward with other plans to honor the class of 2020, including a senior celebration during homecoming in October. Members of the 2020 class also may participate in an expanded fall graduation ceremony Dec. 12.

Counselors offer free sessions

Dunn Associates, a Fort Wayne mental health practice group, said Wednesday it is continuing to see clients on a regular basis during the coronavirus pandemic using Telehealth and other technologies.

The group practice is offering two counseling sessions at no cost to any community member with COVID-19-related distress.

This offer is being extended to community members, community leaders, first responders or medical personnel.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 260-484-5599, ext. 105, or email timthornetalktherapy@gmail.com.

Service Academy Day postponed

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks announced Wednesday he has postponed his Service Academy Day for high school students, originally scheduled for April 18 at the Air National Guard base in Fort Wayne.

Banks said the program about the application process for U.S. service academies will be rescheduled.

Students interested in applying for nomination to a service academy can call 260-702-4750 or go to banks.house.gov for information.

Parkview benefit event goes online

Parkview Foundation's Cookin' Men presented by Fifth Third Bank will be a virtual event for 2020, officials announced Wednesday.

The annual event previously featured food prepared by celebrity chefs, a silent auction and other activities for a sold-out crowd.

The newly renamed “Cookin' Men Auction & Week of Giving” is scheduled for April 13-18. The online auction will feature a host of items, with more items added each week leading up to the opening April 13.

To preview or register to bid on the auction items, go to Parkview.cbo.io. General donations to Cookin' Men may be made at www.parkview.com/CookinMen.

Ticket holders for the 2020 live event may donate their full or partial purchase to the Parkview Foundation or receive a full refund.

Instructions can also be found at www.parkview.com/CookinMen.

Proceeds will benefit the Parkview Heart Institute's Her Heart programs, which help ensure women live healthy and active lives. Cookin' Men has raised more than $2 million for women's health during the past 17 years.

Questions can be emailed to foundation@parkview.com or call 260-266-7800.

Dinner service for kids at McMillen

Effective today, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department will be making a location change for dinner service to school children.

In response to a decreased demand due to Indiana's stay-at-home order, and the need for Community Harvest Food Bank to focus on other local efforts to provide food to residents in need, dinners will now be served only at McMillen Park Community Center from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as supplies allow.

For more information, contact Mitch Sheppard at 260-427-6441 or mitch.sheppard@cityoffortwayne.org.

New Haven limits trash collection

The city of New Haven is updating waste collection protocol to follow public health guidelines.

These restrictions are being instituted by refuse-hauling companies across the nation to protect workers and the community to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Effective immediately, garbage and recycling crews will collect containers issued onlyby Republic Services. Workers will not pick up additional personal containers, yard waste, bags, boxes or bulk items.

Temporarily, New Haven is suspending the large-item and bulk-sticker program.

Also, the city's first full-week monthly bulk item program has been suspended temporarily for April and possibly May.

The city aks that residents not place any items at the curb that do not fit in the 96-gallon dumpster, as they will not be picked up.

New Haven will be hosting a self-serve spring clean-up day May 2, and the city will have a dumpster available in the parking lot of City Hall.

Further details will be posted on the city's website and Facebook page.

City officials will work on rescheduling the citywide cleanup day for later this year.

Weisser Park center closed

Weisser Park Youth Center is closed for scheduled maintenance through Friday, so there is no meal service at that location.

Meals will still be served at Jennings Recreation Center, Cooper Center and McMillen Park Community Center.

Weisser Youth Center will reopen for meal service Monday.

Meals are being served at the centers 4 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to school children (K-12) for pickup only.

For more information, contact Mitch Sheppard at 260-427-6441 or mitch.sheppard@cityoffortwayne.org.

Noble County agency activates

The Noble County Community Organizations Active in Disaster said Wednesday it is officially activating in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

NCCOAD works in collaboration with state and national disaster response organizations, emergency management and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

It includes representatives from nonprofits, churches, the Community Foundation of Noble County and other organizations that have been collaborating to plan for emergency situations for the past seven years.

The fiscal agent of the NCCOAD is the Community Foundation of Noble County. A response fund is now open and receiving funds through the Community Foundation. These funds will be designated to support nonprofits and qualified agents who are working to assist Noble County residents affected by COVID-19.

The funds will be designated for food and other unmet needs to support the agenciesworking on the frontline; specifically items such as liquid hand soap, disinfecting supplies and other expenses associated with new needs related to child care in light of day cares and schools being closed during the emergency – in short, those items helping agencies stay open and assist directly while maintaining the safety of all.

Agencies applying for assistance must provide proof of a valid nonprofit status.

To make a tax-deductible donation, go to https://cfnoble.org/donate-now/donate-online.

Click the box next to “I would like to designate this donation to a specific fund” and choose NCCOAD Fund.

Turnstone offers services remotely

Turnstone Center will continue offering many of its support services to the community and its clients remotely.

Remote support and services will be made possible by virtual Turnstone operations that encompass a variety of digital approaches.

Turnstone's social services team is continuing to interact with current clients and community members who contact them, providing referrals and support, which include but are not limited to: equipment needs; access to essential needs such as food, financial resources, and transportation; exploration; and access to state and federal aid resources, etc.

Any community members who need assistance related to any disability needs are encouraged to contact Kathy Baer, Turnstone's director of social services, at Kathy@turnstone.org or 260-969-7637.