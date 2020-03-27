Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

MINDCAP director live on Facebook

The MINDCAP Center, which normally provides face-to-face services at its southwest Fort Wayne location, has gone online to help. Clients now meet with their cognitive coaches, called mediators, by teleconferencing.

The director, a retired public school principal, offers free daily 2 p.m. live posts on Facebook. Twenty minutes of researched brain-based tips are provided to keep peace in the home as well as help children develop important thinking skills while not going to school.

Dr. Jeanne Zehr is an international trainer for the Feuerstein Institute in Israel and has traveled to countries like Australia, Cambodia, and Denmark to provide training to teachers. Now she is offering 40 years of wisdom to parents who have an unprecedented opportunity to personally invest in their child's future in innovative ways. Email Jeanne at jeanne@mind-cap.org. Available on Skype, username: jeannezehr@gmail.com. Cell: 260-704-3336 – please text first. Will call back immediately if not online.

Scammers still hard at work

Curtis Hill warned Hoosiers Thursday to beware of work-from-home scams during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that many fraudsters are currently using illegal robocalls to make such pitches.

Work-from-home scams might also come from emails, websites or print publications.

“Obviously, people are particularly susceptible to these kinds of tactics during the current health crisis,” Hill said, “when many individuals are already staying home and sometimes facing layoffs or job uncertainties.”

Anyone receiving an automated call from an unknown source offering a work-from-home opportunity is best-advised to hang up immediately, Hill said.

Go online at https://www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/index.html to report any suspected scams to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General. If you need additional information regarding the Office's Consumer Protection Division, call 800-382-5516.

Spike seen in wireless minutes

AT&T announced Thursday that wireless voice minutes of use were up 30% Wednesday compared with an average Wednesday.

The company also announced:

• Wi-Fi Calling minutes of use were 93% higher than an average Wednesday.

• Consumer home voice calling minutes of use were up 51% from an average Wednesday.

• AT&T's core network traffic – which includes our business, home broadband and wireless usage – was up 21% Thursday compared to the same day last month.

Virus donation list available on web

The Indiana Philanthropy Alliance announced it has launched a resource to assist Hoosiers in making gifts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and encourages Hoosiers to donate using new federal incentives.

To make giving easier, IPA has created a central listing of COVID-19 response funds across the state. Hoosiers can donate to any of the funds listed at www.INPhilanthropy.org/COVID19Funds.

Free digital learning offered

ACT, a nonprofit serving schools and workplaces worldwide, announced Thursday an effort to provide free digital learning and workforce resources to help students, teachers, schools and workers affected by COVID-19.

The resources are adaptable to use in the home, throughout online learning and in workforce settings.

Visit www.act.org/content/act/en/covid19.html for more information.

New Trine podcast for educators

Trine University has launched a new podcast, “The Onliners,” to help educators who have found themselves suddenly thrust into the world of e-learning and online education.

Hosted by Keirsten Eberts, assistant vice president for TrineOnline, and Regina Schinker, Ph.D., director of instructional development, the podcast will offer an extensive look at online learning, with tips and resources to help teachers and faculty be successful.

The podcast is available at theonliners.transistor.fm and on trineradio.com, and will be available on platforms including Apple, Spotify, GooglePlay and Stitcher.