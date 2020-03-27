Mural artists sought for regionwide festival

Calling all artists ...

The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. are asking artists to apply for the artist and mentorship programs as part of an 11-day Make It Your Own Mural Fest scheduled Sept. 8 to 18.

The festival is billed as a first-of-its-kind for Indiana.

Murals will be created throughout these 11 counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

Program applications are available at www.neimuralfestival.com and are open through the end of May.

Artists can apply for up to two locations or counties. Artists are also asked to download an artist toolkit, one for each county, to study the county's unique story, research the wall location specifications and submit up to two concepts that resonate with the county's past, present and future.

“We are searching for international, national and regional artists to submit their designs for Make It Your Own Mural Fest,” said Alex Hall, founder of Art this Way and owner of AH Public Spaces Consulting.

“These large-scale murals are pieces of public art that will last for years. ... Our goal as organizers is to celebrate unique artistic styles and also demonstrate the powerful impact large-scale murals can have on community pride and quality of life.”

Make It Your Own Mural Fest is also searching for volunteers for the mentorship program. Students, emerging artists and veteran artists are invited to apply for the mentorship program, a training component of Make It Your Own Mural Fest.

The mentorship program will provide hands-on learning and valuable experience installing a large-scale mural project.

Up to five individuals per county will be selected to volunteer and will work directly under the guidance of the selected muralist to install a mural in one of northeast Indiana's 11 counties.

“Training the next generation of artists and providing outlets for individuals interested in exploring art as a career or hobby is critical as we work to make public art accessible to our community members and the region as a whole,” Susan Mendenhall, president of Arts United, said in a statement.

Mural Fest organizers across northeast Indiana's 11 counties selected 11 mural locations. A map is available at www.neimuralfestival.com/map.

“Innovative initiatives like the Mural Fest position our region as a magnet for the best talent and businesses,” said John Sampson, president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.

Once applications are submitted, organizers will coordinate the artistic jury selection process.

The jury is made up of appointed artists and experts selected by Mural Fest organizations and county representatives.

Artists will be announced in summer 2020.

Make It Your Own Mural Fest is an innovative, creative activation of the Make It Your Own brand intended to enhance the region's efforts to drive talent attraction, talent retention and tourism, the release said.

The regional mural festival concept will build on the quality of place efforts accelerated by the Regional Cities Initiative, growing regional pride and garnering significant attention and exposure nationally.

Make It Your Own Mural Fest is supported through sponsorships from Parkview Health, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, Ambassador Enterprises and Avangrid Foundation.