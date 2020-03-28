Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Kroger partners for job transition

Kroger is partnering with local, regional and national businesses from most-affected industries to share resources, officials announced Friday. Partners include SodexoMAGIC, Sysco and US Foods.

The program will allow workers who would otherwise be laid off to temporarily transition to Kroger jobs, the grocer said in a news release.

Kroger officials have previously announced plans to hire more than 23,500 workers nationwide. In Kroger's Central Division, serving primarily Indiana and Illinois, each store needs as many as 35 new employees.

An expedited hiring process has shortened the time between application and employment to about three days.

United Way names grant recipients

United Way of Allen County's Emergency Relief Fund Advisory Committee approved the first four agencies to receive grants in response to the pandemic.

Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Community Transportation Network, and YMCA Renaissance Pointe will each receive $20,000 .

The committee, consisting of community members and donors, will give grants to nonprofit s that have experience in providing basic needs. Email impact@uwacin.org if interested in applying .

St. Francis donates to local hospitals

The University of Saint Francis School of Health Sciences has donated personal protective equipment to local health care providers.

Saint Francis announced Thursday it donated more than 1,000 masks and face shields and 500 isolation gowns to Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network .

Farm Service gives help by phone

The USDA's Farm Service Agency county offices are open in Indiana by phone appointment only until further notice, and FSA staff are available to help agricultural producers with program sign­ups, loan services and other actions. Additionally, FSA is relaxing the loan-making process and adding flexibilities for direct and guaranteed loans .

FSA service center staffers will work with farmers by phone and use email and online tools whenever possible.

FSA will be accepting additional forms and applications by fax or electronic signature. Some services are also available online to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal, where producers can see USDA farm loan information and program applications.

Customers can track payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance and electronically sign documents. Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.

FSA encourages farmers to contact their county office . For service center contact information, go to farmers.gov/coronavirus.

Fast Print to make carryout banners

Fast Print is offering free carryout banners to local restaurants. The banners with the restaurants' logos can be 2 feet by 6 feet or 3 feet by 6 feet. Email dan@fastprintinc.com or upload logos to the company's website at www.fastprintinc.com.

Fast Print will forward a proof before printing and notify restaurants when the logos can be picked up.

Noble County site urges shop local

Leaders from all five Noble County Chambers of Commerce, the Noble County Economic Development Corp. and Visit Noble County have joined to launch a website to provide a one-stop resource for residents and businesses to shop local.

Any county restaurant, retail or other small business that employs up to 20 is invited to submit a profile, for free, of its business to be included on a website that will feature an online SHOPNoble directory. .

Go to www.shopnoblein.com and click the “Add Your Business” link. Options to help build a business profile include uploading a business logo , contact information, current service options (walk-in, carryout, home delivery, etc.) and hours. The directory will feature Eat and Drink, Shop and Service categories .

For more information, go to the SHOPNoble website, call the EDC at 260-636-3800 or contact any Noble County Chamber of Commerce.

Noble foundation establishes fund

The Community Foundation of Noble County Board of Directors has created a new fund in response to the pandemic.

Through the new CFNC Disaster Response Fund, the foundation has set aside $75,000 to support key organizations in the county.

The foundation has chosen to support two local organizations – Noble County Community Organizations Active in Disasters and United Way of Noble County .

The foundation has designated $15,000 to Noble County Community Organizations Active in Disasters for food and other urgent, unmet needs. For questions and how to apply, call the Noble County Emergency Management Office at 260-636-2938.

The foundation designated $10,000 to the United Way of Noble County's Emergency Relief Fund. Call Debi Pfaffenberger, executive director of United Way of Noble County, at 260-306-5360.

Manchester waives enroll deposits

Manchester University announced Friday it is waiving the enrollment deposit for incoming undergraduate students this fall .

“If you already deposited, your $250 will be a credit on your fall bill,” said Melissa West, associate director for recruitment. “If you did not deposit yet, you must complete the Intent to Enroll form as soon as you are ready to commit to Manchester.”

The form can be found at manchester.edu/commit.

Because Manchester cannot offer on-campus visits and tours, virtual options are available. Those who complete the virtual visit earn a $500-a-year visit incentive scholarship.

For more information, contact the admissions office at admitinfo@manchester.edu.

Manchester gifts to Parkview

Manchester University has donated 2,000 masks, 1,600 gloves and 50 gowns to Parkview Health.

The pharmacy practice lab at the Fort Wayne campus donated 1,800 masks and the gloves Friday afternoon at a Parkview distribution center in Fort Wayne.

The North Manchester campus delivered 200 masks and the gowns to Parkview Wabash Hospital on Monday.

Home & Garden Tour canceled

ARCH, Fort Wayne's historic architecture preservation nonprofit, has canceled this year's Historic Home & Garden Tour that was scheduled for June 27 in the South Wayne neighborhood.

The tour was to feature designs by two pioneering female architects from Fort Wayne, Grace Crosby and Joel Roberts Ninde.

The organization plans to highlight Wildwood Park, a second neighborhood associated with the two women, on Sept. 19.