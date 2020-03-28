Airport to improve its terminal apron

Fort Wayne International Airport will begin construction Monday on a terminal apron improvement project.

This project will lay the foundation for Project Gateway – the airport's terminal expansion project, officials said Friday.

The project will be paid for through a Federal Airport Improvement Project Grant totaling $13.5 million.

The contractor is Superior Construction. The terminal apron improvement project will be split into two phases – east and west. The east phase will demolish two existing structures to allow for a number of changes including expanding the terminal ramp and realigning the perimeter fencing and perimeter road and landside service vehicle road.

Additional improvements will be made to the landside ground transportation area and the long-term parking credit-card-only lot.

The west phase will remove the jet blast fence. Grade changes between the two ramps, currently divided by the blast fence, will be adjusted and asphalt will be removed and replaced with concrete.

Substantial completion is expected by mid-October, officials said.

More information is at www.fwairport.com/project-gateway.