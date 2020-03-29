Halls Guesthouse closing for good

Don Hall’s Guesthouse didn’t want to add more unhappy news to the community on Sunday, but it didn’t have any other type of news to share: it has closed.

Timothy Hall and the Hall family announced the fate of Hall’s Guesthouse Hotel and Conference Center on Facebook, in a letter addressed to friends, family and the Fort Wayne community.

“As you can imagine, being in the travel, catering, banquet and live music industries, the current state of affairs has severely impacted our business,” Hall wrote. “The best comparison I can come up with is this, it is like trying to stop a freight train going 60 mph in 10 yards. From 60 to 0 in a matter of a few days.”

Closing the Washington Center Road location was difficult, Hall wrote, but it is the best way forward as a restaurant group. It operates several restaurants in Fort Wayne as well as catering services.

