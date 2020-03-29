Study finds region could run out of hospital beds

A study by Harvard University pandemic-tracking researchers predicts Fort Wayne-area hospitals will run out of beds if 40% of adults develop COVID-19 over 12 months.

The researchers describe the projection as a “moderate” trajectory for the worldwide epidemic.

That means the region is among those that would have to expand hospital capacity rapidly to keep up with treating patients – although the situation is not as dire as in many other areas, the researchers said in the study released this month.

However, local intensive care units would be overwhelmed.

The study found the region has, on average, 143 available intensive care beds – and would need 2.75 times more than the current capacity to care for the sickest COVID-19 patients under the moderate 12-month scenario.

So the region would need 393 intensive care beds.

Local health officials said the Fort Wayne region likely has not yet reached even the 20% infection rate, although it's difficult to know because of limited testing. As of Saturday, Allen County had 26 confirmed cases.

Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County Department of Health commissioner, said in an email it is difficult to assess the study's accuracy in making predictions because numerous factors could affect the course of the disease.

But, she said: “Looking at the escalation of cases proportionate to the availability of (hospital and) intensive care unit beds is important for planning. ... I believe (the study) ... highlights the need and impact of social distancing to slow spread and allow hospitals to meet the need.”

Parkview Hospital spokeswoman Tami Brigle called the study “a complex model of hospital capacity.”

Still, there are many more variables to consider, Brigle said in an email.

“In addition to the number of rooms, hospitals have to consider the number of providers, nurses and equipment available, along with demand for non-COVID services. Parkview has taken all these factors, and more, into consideration for our surge capacity plans.”

Scenarios

The researchers from Harvard Global Health Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health mapped scenarios for three separate trajectories of COVID-19 – a 20% adult infection rate (mild), a 40% rate (moderate) and a 60% rate (severe).

The researchers based their bed projections on statistics from recent surveys conducted by the American Hospital Association and the American Hospital Directory. The researchers studied 306 hospital referral regions, as well as the nation as a whole.

Under the “mild” scenario, the Fort Wayne region would need about three-quarters more beds if 20% of adults would become ill over six months. The region would have enough beds for that many people becoming ill over 12 and 18 months.

However, if 40% became ill over six months, the region would need more than triple – 350% – its current beds. Under the 60% scenario, more than five times – 525% – the number of existing beds would be needed.

If 60% became ill over 12 months, 263% of existing beds would be needed. Over 18 months, 171% of existing beds would be required. Under the 18-month scenario, if 40% became ill, 14% more beds would be needed.

As of 2018, the region had 2,442 hospital beds, including 376 intensive care beds, although slightly more than half of the intensive care beds typically are filled with other patients, according to the study. According to its model, about 25% of those infected will require hospitalization.

About 15% of the Fort Wayne region's 650,000 residents are over 65. That they would likely develop more severe symptoms of COVID-19 was taken into account in the study.

Intensive care beds would be in even shorter supply than regular beds under nearly every scenario if more are not added and given typical numbers of non-COVID-19 patients.

Under the “mild” scenario, 275% of current intensive care beds would be needed over six months and 138% over 12 months. Only over 18 months would fewer than all beds be required – 90%.

The worst-case intensive care scenario came under a 60% infection rate over six months, when more than eight times the number of current beds – 825% would be needed.

In the worst-case national scenario – if 60% of the population falls sick and the virus spreads within six months – the nation would require more than seven times the number of available regular hospital beds than it currently has. That's slightly better than the local picture under the same conditions.

Under the best-case national scenario, Americans will act quickly to slow the spread of the virus through social distancing, and the infection rate among adults will remain relatively low at 20%, or 49.4 million adults. That would be less than twice the number of people who get the flu each year. With cases of COVID-19 spread out over 18 months at that infection rate, American hospital beds would be about 95% full.

The researchers point out that the national scenario is impacted by local conditions, including population and hospital capacity. They say their model has been used by some state and national policymakers.

“Our model gives hospital leaders and policymakers a clear sense when they will hit capacity and strategic information on how to prepare for rising numbers of patients,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the institute.

“If people wonder 'Why am I social distancing?' and 'Why am I isolating myself?' this data makes that real.”

Local capacity

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana health department commissioner, was tight-lipped about intensive care capacity, saying it changes daily and involves hospital data she said is related to privacy. Other states, including Illinois, have released those numbers.

However, at a recent Allen County health board meeting, board member Dr. Jeffrey Boord said 80% to 90% of local intensive care beds are occupied “at any given time,” – a higher rate than the study's.

“We only have so many ICU beds,” Boord said. “We don't have 100 extra ICU-trained nurses to put in place. ... We don't have 100 extra ICU beds in our community that we can stand up at a moment's notice.”

McMahan agreed personnel to staff beds is as important as their existence.

“What is also important to remember is people do not just need a bed – they need all of the associated resources including respiratory therapists, nurses, doctors, medications and PPE (personal protection equipment).”

Brigle said Parkview Health is able to coordinate beds throughout the region and shift resources as needed. The system has canceled elective surgeries, substantially increased virtual health capability, nearly doubled its negative-pressure rooms needed to prevent virus spread and taken steps to free up physical space.

“Federal waivers have allowed us to add capacity in places like Parkview Ortho Hospital, our rehab units and even in our critical access hospitals. This creates options that we wouldn't normally have. ... Additionally, construction that was already in progress at Parkview Hospital Randallia is being expedited to make even more patient rooms available in the next two months.”

Parkview could free up 50% of regular and ICU beds, as one study scenario proposes, Brigle said, but social distancing “is crucial. It gives all hospitals time to plan and maximize capacity.”

Kara Stevenson, Lutheran Hospital spokeswoman, did not respond to specific questions about capacity but said the hospitals “are reviewing our inventory and protocols regularly as CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance is revised” and in concert with the health department.

“Our resources are being increased, so we will be prepared for the event of a patient surge,” she said in a statement. “We understand the sensitivity at this time and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide care. We will continue to take proactive steps to protect our patients, caregivers and the community.”

