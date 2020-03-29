Volunteers keep social distance, pick up trash

A soggy Saturday morning didn't stop Wunderkammer Co. owner Dan Swartz and a team of about 12 volunteers from cleaning up the neighborhood.

A massive dumpster sat in the Wunderkammer parking lot as volunteers removed trash, leaves and debris from shrubbery in the surrounding Fairfield, Oakdale and South Wayne neighborhoods. It was one of three cleanups Wunderkammer will hold this year.

Swartz said even on a rainy day in the middle of a pandemic, residents need to look out for the neighborhood. All of the volunteers were spread out through the surrounding areas, mostly working alone. Some also wore protective masks.

“Fresh air is healthy for people, moving is healthy for people, and so just providing an outlet that's a productive outlet and a social outlet (is important),” Swartz said.

Swartz added he was prepared for no one to show up Saturday, so he was ecstatic that a dozen people turned out.

“I think it's a good thing to do. You can keep your distance and bring your own tools,” said Dawn Parnin, president of the Creighton-Home Neighborhood, adding that she'll probably continue some of the work today as well.

Ben Roney and Maggie Dye, who live in the South Wayne Neighborhood, said they used the dumpster at the Wunderkammer to remove trash that someone illegally dumped behind their garage. They were paying it forward, Dye said, by helping clean up the rest of the area Saturday afternoon.

“I think it's great because it gives people a chance to get out of their house, and it's also something you can do that's semisocial, but just my nature is self-distancing to begin with,” Roney said.

In the future, Swartz said he hopes to expand volunteers' efforts to include beautification efforts on top of simply cleaning up garbage. He wants to be able to identify areas that need improvement. The goal, he said, is to both clean up and improve the look and feel of the neighborhood.

“Hopefully this is a way to tackle a lot of different things and in a good spirit,” Swartz said.

dgong@jg.net