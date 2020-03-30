Crash at Paulding, Hannah sends one to hospital

Fort Wayne police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and South Hanna Street.

At 1:41 p.m. today, city police responded to the intersection where three vehicles were reportedly involved, but the driver of one vehicle – an SUV – had fled the scene. The driver was last seen walking north.

The other two vehicles involved were a van and a medium-sized sedan.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a man in the SUV's passenger seat was injured in the crash. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was determined to have life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the van and sedan did not report injuries.

A preliminary investigation found the SUV was traveling east on Paulding Road and attempted to turn left. The van, also traveling east on Paulding, collided with the SUV, sending it into the sedan, which was sitting in the south bound lane on Hanna Street.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.