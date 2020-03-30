Readers describe lives in isolation

A week ago today, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a stay-at-home order further restricting activity to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,500 Hoosiers.

With so many places off-limits – including restaurant dining rooms, church pews, classrooms, libraries and playgrounds – and social distancing encouraged, The Journal Gazette sought input from readers about how they are handling disruptions to daily life.

Here are some responses, which have been edited for length and grammar:

• As an employee of SCAN, I could not be prouder of our team or more grateful to our leaders and staff.

Leadership at SCAN is focused on the needs of families we serve while going above and beyond to protect the health of our team. Everyone is focused on being creative in providing safety, providing support to each other, being benevolent with decisions. Everyone is contributing ideas to help with processes as we plan for a marathon, not a sprint.

– Marty Temple

• Brave new world we are living in, with definitely a lot of changes. Having taught school for 41 years I am a very social person, so being homebound is challenging. It's like being told you can't eat for some test, you are hungrier than ever. I'm retired but still very active with the area schools as a track official. Looks like the season is canceled, so I will miss being with all the kids and coaches. I think that bathroom will finally get painted!

– Dick Shenfeld of Fort Wayne

• The plan to binge watch our newly purchased DVD complete series from the 1970s just got complicated. COVID-19 forced us as seniors in our 70s to rethink. We immediately rescheduled all doctor and dentist routine appointments ahead six months. With a strong faith, we felt no panic, but prayed.

Then the unwanted email arrived of a neighboring state relative ill, struggling seriously with pneumonia and COVID-19 positive. Between episodes, email was checked, and a new prayer offered. Illness then began with the couple's daughter and family. Later, one of four tested negative for the virus. Test kit shortage allowed the others no testing.

The DVD series was lighthearted, but the emails were heartbreaking and fearful. Their troubles confirmed our decision for in-home isolation. The family began to mend but remained quarantined. It will continue for us until the new normal appears with the threat gone. In the meantime, we reaffirm our faith in God, leadership and family, in that order.

– Alan Daugherty of Bluffton

• We have a large family, and in order to stay in touch and know that our children and grandchildren are well during this time, we started a group email. I can write when it's convenient for me, and they can respond at their convenience. Everyone is asked to “respond to all” and besides letting us know that everyone is healthy, they tell us about humorous happenings and what they are doing to keep spirits up.

Buying a pot of mini daffodils for the kitchen window to enjoy their “sunny blooms” now and plant outside later when they die back. We have an ongoing puzzle table. We take impromptu naps. We have more home-cooked meals and try out new recipes or tackle a family favorite, but more work.

Also did this with a group of former co-workers. Everyone likes to get personal mail and email instead of junk mail, and this keeps us connected.

– Linda Will of Fort Wayne

• I have been watching more TV. There are thousands of TV shows and movies included in my cable package, so there's plenty to see. My family and I have also taken this guy to his kidney dialysis treatments three times a week because he can't go by himself. Also, I've been writing, spending time on social media, Facebook. We have also given rides to this woman for her breast cancer treatments. Some activities must continue regardless of whatever precautions we must take.

– David Sowards of Fort Wayne