Board advocates mail-in primary

The Democratic and Republican representatives to the Allen County Election Board agreed Monday that local election officials should push mail-in voting for this year's primary election.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 20 ordered the primary rescheduled from May 5 to June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Election board members also said they need more guidance from the state to be successful in moving the primary, saying the goal of keeping people healthy and conducting a fair election raises many hard-to-resolve issues.

Meeting virtually using the Zoom app, the board discussed sending every household in the county a postcard advising that no reason is needed to request and use a mail-in absentee ballot during the primary because of the coronavirus.

Beth Dlug, election board director, said the postcards will include instructions on how to apply for an absentee ballot, The postcards likely will be mailed in the next two weeks on a rotating basis to different parts of the county to avoid a deluge of requests at the same time.

Board members debated wording, but they found it more difficult grappling with issues concerning polling place availability, social distancing and staffing concerns.

They asked Dlug to request additional guidance and raise the suggestion of a mail-in-only primary to state elections officials and the governor's office.

Board members asked various questions.

Would the Rousseau Centre lobby downtown, which has been used in the past, be large enough to provide social distancing for potential early voters and election staff members? Would occupancy need to be limited to 10 people at a time 6 feet apart? Would voters have to wait outside?

Could early voting be held at a larger county-owned site, such as Memorial Coliseum or Grand Wayne Center? How would physical contact with machine surfaces be handled? Should the board provide personal protection to workers? How about to voters?

Dlug said some early-voting satellite locations and regular polling places are in schools, churches and libraries that have been closed.

Only 37 of 116 poll locations had responded they could be available on June 2, so the number of sites might need to be reduced, she said.

Board members weren't happy when she proposed cutting early-voting hours to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Whoa! Reduce hours, Beth? ... I'm not feeling that,” said Democratic board representative Tim Pape, a Fort Wayne attorney. Board President Tom Hardin, also a Fort Wayne attorney, suggested evening hours on alternate days, but Dlug said that would confuse voters.

But the two attorneys agreed cutting hours might cause more voters on primary day, which might not be practical – or healthy.

They added everything could change if the governor's plan changes or the state election board votes for different provisions when it meets April 22.

The best outcome, Hardin said, would be if every primary voter voted by mail-in absentee ballot.

Dlug agreed.

“It would be helpful. It would solve a lot of problems and at least give us a focus,” she said.

The board will meet again, virtually, at 10 a.m. April 13 to vote on procedures.

