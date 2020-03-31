Lutheran nurse among infected

A nurse at Lutheran Hospital is among Allen County's 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Stacy Rodriguez tested positive last week, according to messages she posted to social media.

Amanda Browning, a nursing student and friend of Rodriguez's, confirmed the diagnosis Monday, and hospital officials said an employee is being treated but did not name the patient. Rodriguez, who is in her 30s, had been working in the hospital but is now being treated there, Browning said.

“We are following established (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) exposure procedures for potentially exposed staff and patients,” Lutheran spokeswoman Kara Stevenson said. “In consultation with local and state health officials, we are actively communicating with the affected employee and other employees or physicians who were in contact with the individual.”

Browning organized an online fundraiser – 85 people had pledged a total of about $3,800 as of late Monday afternoon – for her friend's medical costs and praised Lutheran's medical staff.

“I'm trying to look at the optimistic side of things,” she said. “(But) it's scary. It's rough.”

Rodriguez said in a Facebook post Thursday she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and influenza after having a headache and a “scratchy throat” days before. Symptoms worsened to include a low-grade fever, a cough and “chest heaviness,” she wrote.

She was tested early last week and told to quarantine 14 days but went to the ER on Thursday and has been hospitalized since.

“As the days go by, the hospitalist continues to assess me and says she thinks my lungs are sounding worse each day,” a message Rodriguez posted Monday to Facebook says. “She says I look pale and my temperature still fevers up intermittently. I am so short of breath (from) just repositioning myself in the bed. I never even turned on my TV to this day because I only focus on breathing.”

As of Monday morning, there were 30 confirmed cases of the virus in Allen County and 1,786 across Indiana, local and state health departments reported. One person has died from the virus in Allen County, and 35 deaths were reported statewide.

Citing privacy concerns, hospital and public health officials have not discussed specific cases. But Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan has said repeatedly in recent weeks residents should stay at home and practice social distancing. She wants to protect the public and help ensure hospitals' intensive care units are not flooded with infected patients who could overwhelm the health care system.

Browning said Rodriguez was previously healthy and had no underlying health problems.

“Stacy is definitely well-loved,” Browning said. “She is truly an amazing person. She would much rather be on the front lines, helping.”

“(COVID-19) is a big deal,” she added. “We need to stay home.”

It is not clear whether other health care workers in Allen County have been tested or if any have the virus.

Allen County Health Department spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said she couldn't comment. Tami Brigle, a Parkview spokeswoman, also said she could not comment.

State officials in a news conference in Indianapolis on Monday also released data for the first time on the number of intensive car unit beds in Indiana.

There are 1,940, and about 60% of those are in use, they said.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box was asked about Parkview Health leaders saying testing supplies are limited.

“I know that Allen County has relied a lot on their own testing and worked through some issues with that,” she said.

The state has the ability through Eli Lilly and the Indiana State Department of Health to test more – especially those admitted to the hospital, where it is critical to know quickly for health care providers.

“We would really like more transported here for 24-hour turnaround,” Box said, adding that more viral swabs and transport media have been shipped to hospitals around the state.

“I had a discussion with the incident command manager at Parkview Hospital. I would be happy to circle back to make sure they understand the access they have to get the testing done right here in the state and more quickly,” Box said

Brigle said Parkview has continually sent tests to state labs, “but we augmented our state tests with commercial lab options to create additional capacity.”

“Parkview does plan to utilize the ISDH laboratory for more COVID-19 testing,” she said, adding that Parkview leaders have spoken to Box. “We will also continue to look for additional resources to increase availability of testing for our patients.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb gave a shout-out to Fort Wayne for its idea to have people come out on their porch at the same time in the evening and wave at their friends and neighbors.

“I don't think the Hoosier spirit has ever been stronger,” he said.

