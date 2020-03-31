Medical professionals: Seek help if you are feeling stressed because of COVID-19

Fort Wayne area residents feeling distressed because of the COVID-19 epidemic shouldn't be afraid to seek help, mental health professionals said this morning.

During an Allen County Department of news conference, mental health professionals reported seeing an increase in people, including some needing to be hospitalized.

"I can say on my inpatient unit, I've personally seen an increase in people who are stressed," said Dr. Matthew Runyan of Parkview Behavioral Health. He said often a preexisting condition -- such as suicidal tendencies, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder or schizophrenia -- is triggered or worsened by stress.

Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County health commissioner, said feeling some degree of stress or anxiety during the current situation is normal and triggered by biological processes, not personal weakness.

And the mental health experts explained that there are many methods, including video chats, that can help.

"I think we have to realize that a lot of this is situational," said H. Siquilla Liebetrau of The Bowen Center. People "can get quick treatment...and get better quickly."

