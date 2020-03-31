Peace Corps member able to get home

Hannah Lickey was training with the Peace Corps in Ghana when the federal agency recalled its more than 7,000 volunteers from around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2014 graduate of New Haven High School said she caught a U.S.-bound flight just as the West African nation's borders closed to travelers.

“I am lucky enough that I was able to come home and stay with my parents, which I know is not the case for a lot of volunteers who were evacuated,” Lickey, 24, said Monday in a telephone interview.

The daughter of Jeff Lickey and Mary McArdle returned to their New Haven home on March 23 and entered a 14-day period of self-quarantine, her future in doubt.

“My life was entirely given to Peace Corps for the next two years, and now I'm suddenly back at square one. ... The entire trajectory of what I thought the next two years of my life would be is now just kind of vague and unsure,” Lickey said.

Lickey said she had long wanted to be in the Peace Corps, which promotes world peace and friendship through health, education, agriculture and community development initiatives in 60 nations. Lickey majored in psychology and political science at John Carroll University in Cleveland, graduating in 2018 and working as a behavior therapist at the Cleveland Clinic before joining the corps.

The Peace Corps assigned her in January to Ghana, where she was training to instruct residents of the Ashanti Region about malaria, nutrition, water sanitation and sexual health. Lickey was most of the way through the three-month training program when the Peace Corps suspended operations and began evacuating volunteers in mid-March.

After a commercial airliner canceled scheduled flights March 22, the U.S. State Department and Peace Corps chartered a jet for about 200 Americans living in various African nations.

Lickey boarded it in Ghana's capital, Accra, the last African stop for the plane on its flight to Washington, D.C.

The jet departed about 12:45 a.m. March 23, Lickey said, which “was actually past the deadline for when they were allowing flights to leave, so we had to get special permission to leave.”

It sounds nerve-wracking.

“I'd come to terms with the fact that I had no control over the situation. And I knew they were going to get us out no matter what. And I didn't have anywhere else to be,” Lickey said.

Ghana, with a population of 30 million, had reported 152 cases of coronavirus and five deaths as of Monday, compared with nearly 1,800 cases and 35 deaths in Indiana, which has a population of about 6.7 million.

The Journal Gazette has learned of a former Fort Wayne resident who was evacuated from a Peace Corps assignment in Indonesia. Repeated efforts to reach that person were unsuccessful.

The Peace Corps pays living and travel expenses for volunteers while they are on service assignments, but they are ineligible to collect unemployment insurance benefits.

Lickey said she is to receive a lump-sum evacuation allowance of $4,500 from the Peace Corps and will qualify for a certain scholarship should she pursue a graduate degree.

“There are benefits, but none of these things are the same as having that experience that I initially signed up for,” she said.

“I do want to go back to Ghana. ... It's definitely something that I am 100% committed to,” Lickey said.

bfrancisco@jg.net