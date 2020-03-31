Promenade firm honored

A local engineering firm was honored by the American Council of Engineering Companies for its work on Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

The American Council of Engineering Companies announced Monday that Engineering Resources Inc. will receive the National Recognition Award during its Excellence in Engineering Awards dinner and gala in September.

Kurt Heidenreich, president of Engineering Resources Inc., described the award as an honor.

“It was a great project and well-received by the public,” he said Monday.

Engineering Resources Inc. provided civil and structural engineering services for the project. Specifically, Heidenreich said, his firm designed the tree canopy trail, the seawall and other features including the band shell and pavilion. The firm also designed the rehabilitated Harrison Street Bridge, he said.

Other firms involved in Promenade Park included Fort Wayne-based Design Collaborative and Hoch Associates, as well as Chicago-based Lamar Johnson Collaborative.

Award criteria, the release states, were “uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value, and generating excitement for the engineering profession.”

“Combined with entertainment features such as an amphitheater, pavilion and band shell, the park provides both a destination for residents to reunite with the rivers and a catalyst for future downtown development,” the release states.

