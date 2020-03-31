Senior living staffs focus on engaging

Part of caring for seniors, or anyone for that matter, involves interaction.

Essential connections have gotten more difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic because public health officials ask that contact be limited. But senior living and nursing facilities are adapting.

“We've totally shifted the way we do things,” said Barbara Ley, activity director and volunteer coordinator for Saint Anne Communities.

A recorded message to the Saint Anne facility in Fort Wayne reminds callers that visits are restricted as the staff complies with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about social distancing. Don't expect to drop in, barring an end-of-life or significant issue involving a resident. Even then, access is limited to certain doors, and visitors will be greeted with a screening that includes checking their temperature and being questioned about respiratory illness and recent travels.

The Towne House, a local retirement community, Monday said it is adding up to 20 temporary hospitality team members to interact with residents.

And many of the calls Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana has received recently are seeking guidance on caring for seniors to ensure they don't feel isolated during this pandemic that has killed thousands globally.

Some seniors, particularly in living facilities, have memory or related issues. They are likely wondering why close family and friends have stopped visiting. They might be wondering why there is so much extra hand-washing and disinfecting going on.

It can be challenging to help them understand “without communicating fear, which is certainly rampant right now in all populations,” said Mary Wiemann, senior vice president of communications with Aging & In-Home Services.

The not-for-profit social service organization has added information to its website at www.agingihs.org to help caregivers navigate the pandemic and to ensure those answering phone calls have appropriate insight to share, Wiemann said.

“All of our services have always been about interaction,” she said.

Many of the older adults Aging & In-Home Services caters to, according to its website, include those with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. That means they're at greater risk for developing the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Because of a quarantine protocol, The Towne House said it needs extra staff to interact and visit with residents. Those individuals will also participate in activities such as playing games, working puzzles, taking walks, transporting patients on strolls and helping with FaceTime, Skype or other methods of video communication, a Monday news release said.

“We're looking for people who enjoy visiting with older people and want to provide friendly, compassionate support,” Amy Scheffer, executive director, said in a statement. “These are unprecedented times, and we want all of our residents to feel connected and cared for even though they are experiencing social distancing.”

The new team members will undergo daily health screenings, just as all staff members do at this time, she said.

Saint Anne Communities, which also has a facility in Huntington, has been using in-house TV channels so residents can watch a Mass by an in-house priest, view movies, documentaries, television series and enjoy comedy and concerts, Ley said Monday. Although they can't have communion, they have been provided a communion prayer.

Residents are also receiving one-on-one visits to ensure they don't feel isolated.

The Fort Wayne location includes 85 in assisted living and 135 in long-term care.

A snack cart is still rolling daily, and residents can participate in adult coloring, word search or even video chats with family. Some residents have their own devices, but Saint Anne also has at least a couple of iPads to facilitate such connections.

“We're very blessed to have a strong activity team,” Ley said.

Some staff, as schedules allow, are picking up extra hours, and some responsibilities have been reprioritized since the coronavirus outbreak, she said.

As Saint Anne also says in its recorded message to callers: “We want to keep our residents healthy and safe.”

