County gives data on virus

Allen County has six more cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, and one death, county health officials reported Tuesday. That brings the number of county cases to 36 and deaths to two.

County officials also released more specific data about local cases for the first time.

The data shows 66.7% of confirmed Allen County cases have required hospitalization. Slightly more patients – 56.7% – are male than female. Sixty-nine percent are older than 60, and 10% are older than 80.

Indiana on Tuesday reported 374 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths since Monday. That brings the number of state cases to 2,159 and deaths to 49. A week ago the state had 365 cases and 12 deaths – so it has faced about a sevenfold increase in cases and a tripling of deaths.

The Allen County statistics provide a glimpse into the difficulty in caring for the sickest patients.

Of those hospitalized, 16.7% had to be intubated and 13.3% went into a condition known as acute respiratory distress system, or ARDS.

Dr. James Cameron, health department board member, explained when the virus attacks lung cells in ARDS, the body's immune system sees the virus as an invader and tries to destroy it – but destroys the lung cells as well. The lungs become less able to get oxygen to the blood and remove carbon dioxide, waste gas.

That negatively affects not only lung tissue but also the heart, liver and kidneys, which can mean multiple organ failure and death, he said.

Patients need more than a ventilator to survive, Cameron said. They also need an intensive care nurse, respiratory therapist, one of more specialists and everything from antibiotics to experimental medications and sometimes machines to deliver them. Patients also often need a feeding tube and intravenous fluids.

“And patients are going to be (in intensive care) for more than a week. They're very sick,” he said.

The new Allen County statistics burst the myth that older people are the only ones being infected.

The county statistics show about a third of cases are in people between 20 and 59 – 7% in those between 20 and 29, 10% in those 30 to 49, and 17% in those between 50 and 59.

McMahan said the increasing number of cases likely predicts an increasing number of severe cases, and that means stress on hospitals and their staffs. The virus has not yet peaked locally, she said.

“You can make 50,000 more ventilators, but you can't make 50,000 more (intensive care) nurses (overnight),” she said.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola confirmed two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. One employee lives in Steuben County; the other lives in DeKalb County.

The affected employees have been self-isolating at home.

“Both Steuben and DeKalb County Health Departments are working closely on these cases to identify and monitor any close contacts of the patients who might have been exposed to ensure that appropriate precautions are taken in accordance with the latest CDC guidance,” the hospital said in a statement.

