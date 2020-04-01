Foellinger announces concert series acts

Concert-goers will be able to enjoy the music of Fleetwood Mac, the sound of the Bee Gees and more with this year's Foellinger Theatre series lineup.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday announced the 2020 “Music You Know By Heart” Concert Series, featuring shows from national acts performing the music of classic bands.

For the first time ever, in addition to individual concert tickets, Foellinger Theatre is offering series tickets – same location seating – for all four shows in the popular outdoor venue.

All shows in the series, which starts in June, begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

During the COVID-19 response, the Parks and Recreation Department offices are closed to the public, but ticket buyers may call 260-427-6000 to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, then from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the offices have reopened for business.

The schedule:

• Rumours – the Music of Fleetwood Mac, June 20

This Atlanta-based band returns to Foellinger Theatre to re-create the energy of Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career. Their perfect harmonies, precise instrumentation and a visually engaging stage show will prove Rumours is the premiere Fleetwood Mac tribute band in the entire country.

• Kenny Cetera's Chicago Experience, July 18

In 1984, Kenny added his unmistakable tenor vocals to several songs on Chicago 17, the biggest-selling Chicago album in history, including the chart-topping “You're the Inspiration,” “Stay The Night,” “Along Comes A Woman” and “Prima Donna” and was quickly recruited by the band to hit the road for one of the most memorable tours in their history.

Kenny Cetera's Chicago Experience features a full complement of live musicians that make it feel and sound like a true Chicago Experience, the news release said.

• Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, Aug. 7

This popular concert returns for another great evening of Eagles music.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles is the only show with official authorization to perform the Eagles' catalog of music. With authentic instrumentation and world class a capella this legendary Southern California group is as unique as it is powerful.

• Stayin' Alive – the sound of the Bee Gees, Aug. 8

Stayin' Alive is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice.

From the first falsetto-inflected note of their opening number to the final crashing power chords of the encore, the audience will slip back in time to the glory days of Maurice, Robin, and Barry – the Brothers Gibb.

For more information, visit FoellingerTheatre.org.