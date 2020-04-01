Lines form at food pantry

John Wolf expected about 100 people to drive up for a food giveaway Tuesday afternoon at Community Harvest Food Bank North. But a half-hour after the distribution began, more than 100 vehicles still waited in the cold drizzle, and the line appeared to be growing.

Wolf, chief executive officer of Community Harvest, instructed his dozen staffers and volunteers to reduce the amounts of food items they were packing into the trunks of cars and the beds of pickup trucks. And he was thinking out loud about having more food shipped to this mobile pantry known as the Farm Wagon, which he later did.

“This is how it works. Make do the best you can,” Wolf told The Journal Gazette during the distribution.

By the time he and his crew finished, Community Harvest had handed out at least 10,000 pounds of meat, vegetables, fruit and milk to 218 vehicles and a few walk-ups. Wolf said supplies of canned food and boxed dry goods were exhausted by the time the last 20 or so recipients made their way to the front of the distribution site off Coliseum Boulevard south of Lake Avenue.

Demand for food by low-income people is increasing because of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting slowdown or shutdown of many commercial activities, Wolf said.

The number of people showing up for Saturday Morning Helping Hands food distributions at Community Harvest's offices along Tillman Road grew from 700 to 800 in a week, and Wolf said he figures 1,000 will show up this Saturday.

People are “out of work. There's definitely a need out there,” he said.

James Hines was the first in line Tuesday after walking from a nearby motel where he lives. Hines, 53, said he had not worked in about 10 days after his employer, a demolition business, shut down because of the coronavirus. He said he understood the business was preparing to get up and running again.

“I know I've still got my job. Hopefully they have started back to work (Thursday) because if they ain't, I'm going to be in trouble, because my rent is due here Friday,” he said.

Hines said he pays $150 a week for his motel room and is looking forward to a one-time payment the federal government is making to many Americans in coming weeks as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package approved last week by Congress.

Community Harvest volunteer Aide Castaneda, a scarf covering her mouth and nose to guard against possible exposure to the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, loaded jugs of milk into people's vehicles. She said she had received free food from Community Harvest when her family of four was “going through a really tough time” and living on a weekly budget of $60.

“When they approached me to help, I said yes, of course. They've been really helpful to us, so that way I can help other families, too,” Castaneda said.

She said she typically volunteers at the Farm Wagon when it visits St. Peter's Catholic Church on Fridays.

Community Harvest has cut its mobile pantry visits to communities around northeast Indiana by more than half because many of its truck drivers are at home with health concerns or family obligations related to the virus outbreak, Wolf said. At the same time, the food bank has made about $150,000 worth of canned food purchases.

“We're just trying to take care of the folks,” Wolf said. “The community has been great working with us. There have been a lot of donations.”

For example, Kelly Box & Packaging Corp. will donate a truckload of cardboard boxes this week for food distributions.

“Everybody just keeps doing their part,” Wolf said. “That's what we're hoping for.”

Wolf spent much of the rainy afternoon directing traffic in a parking lot outside Community Harvest Food Bank North.

“Pull all the way up, all the way up, come on, a little further,” he instructed a driver. “Just like 'The Price is Right,' come on down!”

Wolf told every recipient on their way out, “Have a good day.”

“You, too. Thank you very much,” a driver told him after receiving food.

A walk-up recipient pushed a cart away from the site.

“Bless you guys. Thank you,” she called to Wolf and his crew.

bfrancisco@jg.net