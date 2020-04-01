Pro-life conservatives push back on governor's executive order

INDIANAPOLIS – Pro-life conservatives are pushing back against an executive order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb – calling it too weak to stop abortions during the public health emergency.

“In Monday’s executive order, Governor Holcomb left plenty of loopholes for abortionists to keep murdering babies,” said Amy Schlichter, executive director for Hoosiers for Life. “It appears as if Holcomb is attempting to appease both pro-lifers AND Planned Parenthood."

The executive order issued Monday applied to all health care providers that provide elective procedures. It named abortion clinics as well as dentists, plastic surgery centers, surgical centers, dermatology offices and more.

The order states abortion clinics are to “cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical or invasive procedures,” defining elective and non-urgent procedures as “any surgery or invasive procedure which can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of the patient as determined by the patient’s treating physician…”

Holcomb said the purpose of the order is to conserve personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns, that are needed by doctors and nurses treating Hoosiers with COVID-19.

“Any and all medical expertise and [personal protective equipment] first needs to go toward – during this window – toward defeating COVID-19,” Holcomb said – “irrespective of your viewpoints on any one issue.”

The order came after several conservative groups pushed Holcomb to ban abortions during the pandemic as other states have done. State Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-Middlebury, also sent a letter to Holcomb asking for clarification on why abortion clinics remained open. Seventy-four members of the House and Senate signed onto the letter.

Ohio, Texas, Louisiana and a few other states have temporarily banned the procedure. Abortion providers sued and federal judges blocked the orders.

"Our constituents are concerned that clinics offering these elective abortions are using much needed medical supplies, during a time of crisis for elective surgeries,” Stutzman said in the letter.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is continuing to provide abortions because it considers them essential care.

“Planned Parenthood’s top priority is ensuring that every person can continue accessing essential health care, including abortion. Medical experts recognize that abortion is an essential, time-sensitive medical procedure. We are complying with the Governor's Directive, which requires health care providers to stop providing surgeries or invasive procedures that are non-urgent as determined by their medical provider,” said Chris Charbonneau, CEO Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

“As Hoosiers do their part during this COVID-19 pandemic, Planned Parenthood is doing our part to conserve needed resources and protect the health and safety of our patients and staff. Together, we’ll meet this challenge, no matter what.”

Micah Clark, head of the American Family Association of Indiana, thanked Holcomb but noted the order is weak and leaves it up to the doctor to decide what is medically necessary.

"Why is everyone expected to curtail their activities except for this one entity providing elective surgeries? Hoosiers cannot get a dental appointment or even a hair cut right now. It seems to me the answer is politics. The abortion industry has a huge political arm that it’s always wielding," he said.

Schlichter was much more direct and is circulating a petition to send to Holcomb to take further action.

“He hopes you and I will be satisfied with the order to stop aborting babies, even though the clinics don’t really have to,” she said.

nkelly@jg.net