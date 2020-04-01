Utilities, banks vow to assist customers

Help is available for Allen County residents affected financially by the new coronavirus.

That was the message Tuesday from Mayor Tom Henry, Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck and others who outlined efforts by utilities and banks to work with customers who might have trouble paying bills because of COVID-19.

Fort Wayne City Utilities has stopped disconnections because of non-payment and is offering payment plans, director Kumar Menon said. NIPSCO and Indiana Michigan Power also have suspended shut-offs for customers who can't pay.

Beck said a grant from the commissioners to the Allen County Regional Sewer and Water District will be used to offer residential ratepayers a one-time 50% credit on an upcoming sewer bill. He, Henry and others spoke at a noon news conference, offering updates on the community's response to the virus.

“By working together, we'll get through this and be a stronger and more united community,” Henry said.

Officials shared results of a survey conducted by Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation that shows 44% of Allen County residents could sustain their households only up to two weeks if their incomes were affected by the virus. Just 25% said they could make ends meet up to a month.

Results of the survey, which was designed to determine area residents' ability to cope with the affects of COVID-19, were released last week.

“Uncertainty in times like these often leads to anxiety, stress and tension,” commissioners Beck, Nelson Peters and Therese Brown said in a joint statement. “By directing our citizens to these resources which can provide assistance, we hope to reduce that uncertainty and stress so that we can all pull through this together.”

Those at the news conference – including Mike Wallace, senior vice president of retail banking for STAR Bank – outlined ways their respective agencies and businesses are shifting operations to accommodate customers who are stressed.

Wallace said his bank, like others in Fort Wayne “is working to provide short-term relief options for retail customers if needed.” STAR branches also offer drive-up video banking at branches six days a week, he said. Toby Thomas, Indiana Michigan Power president and chief operating officer, said the company has donated 10,000 N95 masks and 10,000 synthetic rubber gloves to health care workers in its service area.

The American Electric Power Foundation, funded by I&M's parent company, has donated $1.5 million “to support basic human needs and help address the hardships faced by customers and communities,” according to a news release. About $240,000 of that funding will be distributed to nonprofits, the release said.

Customers who have questions or need help should contact the utilities and businesses, officials said.

