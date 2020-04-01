Virus doesn't slow Bluffton girl's birthday celebration

Since she couldn't give her niece the birthday party she deserves, one Bluffton woman decided to do the next best thing: Organize a parade.

Samantha Jane Mann turned five on Wednesday, but she couldn't have a party because of the coronavirus pandemic. Her aunt, Jennifer Gilliam, took to Facebook with an idea for a parade of cars, each decorated for the occasion.

The people of Bluffton did not disappoint. About 20 cars turned out to help Mann celebrate.

"I grew up in this community and I'm thankful we live in a smaller community where everybody knows everybody and will come out and support this," Gilliam said. "Even though we can’t physically be together, we can be together and do something great for a little girl."

At 5:30 p.m., a line of vehicles passed Mann's home near the Bluffton Branch of Ossian State Bank in an effort to create a memorable birthday experience. The guest of honor, wearing a birthday crown, sat in the bed of a golf cart – adorned in balloons, blankets and a 'thank you' sign – parked in her yard. She waved as paraders made their way by.

