700 workers in Steuben, Noble laid off

About 700 workers have been laid off in Noble and Steuben counties after two employers temporarily ceased operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to filings with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Busche Performance Group has shuttered operations in Avilla and Albion – both in Noble County. The company has also closed its Franklin operation in central Indiana's Johnson County. Displaced workers number about 450.

Autoform Tool & Mfg., Angola, began mass layoffs on March 20, according to the filing dated Tuesday. The last of the layoffs will begin Friday. About 240 workers are affected, company officials said.

Initial unemployment claims in Indiana have skyrocketed in the past two weeks. Noble County reported 2,628 over the 14-day period. Steuben County recorded 1,292.

Allen County's filings over the past two weeks topped 13,500, the second-highest total in the state, behind only Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, according to information released this week.

Busche machines and assembles complex castings and forgings for the durable goods and automotive industries.

Customers have included John Deere, Caterpillar, Dana, Honda and Chrysler.

The non-union workers didn't receive severance pay, according to Busche's filing.

Autoform's website is under construction. The company's Facebook page says it manufactures “tubular products (for) the automotive industry.”

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date. Gov. Eric Holcomb's order last week to close non-essential businesses has forced numerous companies to suspend operations without giving the required notice.

Since mid-March, 35 companies have filed WARN notices with the state. It's unclear how many small northeast Indiana businesses, including restaurants and retailers, have closed their doors without notifying officials.

Rick Farrant, Northeast Indiana Works' spokesman, said the organization is tracking layoffs but officials know their list is incomplete. As of Tuesday, their list included at least 12,630 documented layoffs of northeast Indiana manufacturing workers. They expect the number to increase.

