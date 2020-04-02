Bluffton gives girl birthday parade

Since she couldn't give her niece the birthday party she deserves, one Bluffton woman decided to do the next best thing: Organize a parade.

Samantha Jane Mann turned 5 on Wednesday, but she couldn't have a party because of the coronavirus pandemic. Her aunt Jennifer Gilliam took to Facebook with an idea for a parade of cars decorated for the occasion.

The people of Bluffton did not disappoint. About 20 cars turned out to help Samantha celebrate.

“I grew up in this community and I'm thankful we live in a smaller community where everybody knows everybody and will come out and support this,” Gilliam said. “Even though we can't physically be together, we can be together and do something great for a little girl.”

At 5:30 p.m., a line of vehicles passed Samantha's home near the Bluffton branch of Ossian State Bank in an effort to create a memorable birthday experience. The guest of honor, wearing a birthday crown, sat in the bed of a golf cart – adorned in balloons, blankets and a “Thank You” sign – parked in her yard. She waved as paraders made their way by.

Samantha said she was surprised to see her grandparents, aunts and uncles, because she thought she wasn't going to see them. She added that the colorful display made her very happy.

Gilliam said she drew inspiration from the #LightUpWells project started by Quinn Kumfer, in which Kumfer encouraged the community to put up holiday lights to spread cheer and a little hope during a time where both seem to be in short supply.

Gilliam's children helped too, creating a hashtag to spread the word. Somehow, they managed to keep it all a secret from the birthday girl.

Katie Fyfe of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.