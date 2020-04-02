Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

$11 million given to safety agencies

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday it is making nearly $11.1 million available to Indiana to help public safety agencies respond to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The amount includes $283,307 for the city of Fort Wayne and $44,553 for Allen County.

Candidates for the emergency funds, authorized by the federal government's $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, are agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

Disaster relief sought by state

Gov. Eric Holcomb seeks an Indiana disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for effects of the coronavirus.

Steve Cox, executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, said Holcomb's request was submitted Monday evening. As of Wednesday, coronavirus disaster declarations had been approved for 26 states, including all those neighboring Indiana, and two U.S. territories. The declarations make federal public assistance funds available to state, tribal and local governments and certain nonprofit organizations.

Family Social Services changes

Indiana's Family and Social Services Administration said Wednesday some policy and program changes have been made to help ensure members in the state's managed care programs can maintain continuous coverage in this critical time. Programs include Healthy Indiana Plan, Hoosier Care Connect, Hoosier Healthwise and Traditional Medicaid.

Member health coverage will not be terminated during the public health emergency. Member coverage will only end if a member voluntarily withdraws or moves out of the state. This applies to all full coverage Indiana Health Coverage Programs. It does not apply to presumptive eligibility. Presumptively eligible members must still complete a full health coverage program application. This decision was implemented after letters were sent to members whose coverage was set to close on March 31. Those closures will not take place, and new letters will be sent.

Also, all cost sharing is suspended for the duration of the emergency. Members who typically had co-payments will not have any co-payments applied effective April 1. This includes pharmacy co-payments.

Premiums and POWER Account contributions will be waived for the months of March-August 2020. This applies to the CHIP program, HIP and MEDWorks. All members who made payments for the month of March or any future months will have those payments applied as credits on their account when payments are required again.

Member coverage will start when eligibility is determined and will not require a first payment in order to begin. Fast Track payments will not be required and the agency asks that organizations stop making these payments.

Pharmacies are now allowed to fill prescriptions with name-brand drugs in the event that the generic drug the member takes is out of supply. Pharmacies can also now fill some prescriptions early and can fill maintenance prescriptions for 90-days, if requested.

Members with questions should contact their health plan.

FWCS restarting note a prank

Fort Wayne Community Schools students won't be going back to class next week, despite a phony letter circulated on social media about schools reopening.

The letter was circulated Wednesday – April Fool's Day – and the school district dismissed it as a hoax on Twitter.

“While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm to return to school, please remember today is April Fool's Day. We will NOT see you next week,” the Twitter post says.

AT&T working to keep network up

AT&T said Wednesday its employees are working around the clock installing, maintaining and repairing the company network so customers can communicate with each other and stay connected to their world.

Performance for first responders on AT&T's FirstNet network “has been excellent,” the company said in a news release. “Priority and preemption on public safety's band 14 spectrum is working and first responders are free of any commercial congestion. We are deploying portable assets to support public safety as well, including deploying a cell tower on wheels to support the Naval Ship Mercy in Los Angeles.”

AT&T's spokesman for the Illinois/Indiana/Kentucky/Wisconsin region said the company is adapting and “adding capacity when and where needed to address the minimal congestion resulting from the shift of traffic from work and school to home.”

Delta Dental starts relief fund

The Delta Dental Foundation has established a $500,000 COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization which serves as the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

The application-only fund will address needs faced by both safety-net dental clinics and nonprofits in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana who work with vulnerable populations and provide health services or food assistance.

“There is an unprecedented level of need in our nonprofit community. We are aware that our health care providers are facing critical needs and the nonprofits who provide food assistance are struggling,” Holli Seabury, the foundation's executive director, said in a statement. “This fund is designed to help meet the greatest needs of our communities.”

Safety-net dental clinics play a critical role in treating the underserved, uninsured and the Medicaid population, typically the demographic most likely to use the hospital emergency room if they have a dental emergency. However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic it is imperative that hospital emergency rooms not be overwhelmed with patients who could be treated elsewhere.

Nonprofits who meet the funding criteria can apply for grants up to $10,000.

For more information, visit deltadentalmi.com/ddf.

Safe Digging Month reminder

April is annually designated as Safe Digging Month and this year the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners wants to underscore the need for caution with any outdoor project, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As many Americans find themselves at home because of COVID-19, some may feel inclined to work outdoors and engage in home projects. We urge anyone involved in home or business activities outdoors to exercise extreme caution,” national association President Brandon Presley said in a statement.

“Not only can costly damage occur after hitting underground gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines, such accidents can also pose serious health risks. Hospitals, first responders and utility personnel are currently overburdened and cannot afford additional strains on their resources.”

The association said it urges everyone to practice safe distancing while working outside and to dial 811 before starting any project that involves digging to avoid physical injuries and property damage.

“This is another safety measure to help flatten the curve,” Presley said.

Lincoln Financial site for workers

Lincoln Financial Group announced Wednesday that it has launched a COVID-19 online resource hub to support employers – especially small businesses – with best practices and other insights related to staying safe, understanding the latest legislation affecting sick leave policies and more.

As a leading provider of workplace benefits including short- and long-term disability and leave management, Lincoln Financial is featuring content mostly from that angle that includes legislative summaries, best practices, mental health resources, and other tips. The resource center is continually updated and expanded as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

Go online to www.lincolnfinancial.com for more information.

Kroger workers get 'hero bonus'

Kroger will provide hourly front line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates what the company is calling a “hero bonus” – a $2 premium above their standard base rate of pay, applied to hours worked March 29 through April 18. The premium will be given weekly to ensure associates have access to additional cash.

The announcement, made late Tuesday, follows and is in addition to Kroger's previous commitment shared March 21 that provided a one-time bonus to front-line associates, which pays out on April 3.

Officials also announced stepped-up sanitation and other practices meant to protect customers and employees.

Commissioners cancel meeting

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of critical agenda items, the Allen County Board of Commissioners legislative session scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

The next scheduled meeting is April 10.