County's virus count doubles in 24 hours

Ten more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allen County were reported Wednesday by the Allen County Department of Health – nearly double the number reported Tuesday.

And in Noble County, the top health official is recommending people cover their nose and mouth in public, even if they don't have symptoms of the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The new cases bring Allen County's total to 46. No new deaths were reported. Two Allen County residents have died from COVID-19.

The new Allen County cases join a statewide tally of 2,565 cases reported as of midnight Tuesday. The number in northeast Indiana – excluding Allen County – is 21.

State statistics show five cases have been reported in Kosciusko County, three in Noble County and two each in DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties. One case in Adams County has been reported.

Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff made the face-shielding recommendation Wednesday in a news release. He said hospital-style surgical masks aren't necessary, and they should be reserved for health care workers.

But he advised that people use a homemade cloth mask, scarf or bandanna because COVID-19 can be spread in water droplets by “just talking,” as well as sneezing or coughing.

“Since many of us might already have the virus but with little or no symptoms, covering our noses and mouths may help us to keep from spreading the virus to others, especially when we do not know if we are contagious,” he said.

Gaff added the virus has now been found in the eastern, western and southern parts of the county and people should assume it is prevalent countywide.

Covering the nose and mouth is not to be substituted for staying at home and maintaining a distance of 6 feet between people, Gaff said.

Allen County health officials said they are not urging similar actions.

“We are taking the lead from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on this issue,” said Megan Hubartt, health department spokeswoman, in an email. “Their guidelines still don't recommend mask usage for anyone who is not sick.”

According to federal guidance, the CDC “does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a health care professional recommends it.”

The Cedars Retirement Community in Leo-Cedarville on Wednesday announced on Facebook that one of its employees had tested positive for the virus.

The employee was not in contact with residents “during the infectious period” and has been off work since showing symptoms, the post says.

However, an unspecified number of other employees who had contact with the worker have been in quarantine.

“Masks have been provided to all employees, and we continue to monitor the (federal, state and local) government (health) organizations and follow their lead in this crisis.”

It was unclear Wednesday whether this case was included in Allen County's case counts.

Huntington County announced its first death, a woman who died Tuesday, the county's health department announced.

DeKalb County health officials Wednesday reported its second case was a patient isolated at home.

