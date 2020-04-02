Facebook group helping support local restaurants

What started as a way to help connect residents to area restaurants has turned into a community effort to help struggling businesses survive amid ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The 2GoFW Facebook group has more than 28,400 members, many of whom are residents looking for carryout recommendations. Others, however, are owners or employees of restaurants that are still open, filling carryout or drive-thru orders.

To help people find restaurants that are still serving, 2GoFW features a shareable spreadsheet detailing which restaurants are open, their hours and details about the services available, said Krystal Vega, one of the 2GoFW administrators.

But there's more to come.

On Wednesday afternoon, a group member posted a link to an interactive map. On that map, dots represent every restaurant on 2GoFW's list. Green dots indicate a restaurant that's open; gray means a location has closed. The map is being updated manually for now but will eventually pull data from the ever-updating spreadsheet.

“People are actually trying. They're doing things that are outside of the norm to help, even if it's just posting a list,” said Vega, co-owner of Zinnia's Bakehouse on East Wayne Street.

Vega stressed the group's administrators aren't encouraging people to go out. Their goal, Vega said, is to be a resource for community members who want to support local restaurants at a time when many are struggling. Since the group's March 16 launch, there have been posts highlighting dozens of establishments, including King Gyros on West Jefferson Boulevard, Mocha Lounge on Covington Road, the Oyster Bar on South Calhoun Street and Columbia City's Crossroad Inn.

A Facebook post from Mocha Lounge announcing its southwest Fort Wayne location would be open Saturday made its way to the 2GoFW page when it was reposted by a member. That evening, another Facebook post from the coffee shop said it's drive-thru was “double stacked” for hours.

“Thank you for the sweet, kind encouraging words and texts. But mostly, thank you for your continued support and for showing our staff so much appreciation,” Mocha Lounge's post reads. “We tell them how important they are every day and the impact they have on your day, but seeing you all lined up showed them how much they are appreciated and that this is more than 'just a job.'”

All of the revenue generated that day went to Mocha Lounge's employees.

The idea for 2GoFW started as a discussion among business and restaurant owners looking for ways to support each other, Vega said.

The public group started shortly after and surpassed 2,000 members within 24 hours.

As a business owner – Zinnia's is closed for the duration of the crisis – Vega said the support the community has shown 2GoFW helps her continue to have faith in the community and the world.

“This group alone has been enough to push (the administrators) through a little bit,” she said. “I really hope that can be the same thing for the members, too.”

