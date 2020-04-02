Holcomb not yet extending order

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is holding off on extending Indiana's stay-at-home order while forcefully asking Hoosiers to practice social distancing and limit contact and travel.

“Prepare to stay hunkered down, Hoosiers,” he said during his Wednesday briefing.

The order expires Monday night and most expect it to be extended because Indiana isn't projected to hit a peak number of new coronavirus cases until mid- to late-April.

Holcomb said COVID-19 can infect the healthy and the young and “will use you to kill others.”

As of Wednesday, 2,565 Hoosiers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 65 have died.

Allen County has 46 cases and two deaths.

Holcomb also stressed a new campaign to slow the spread called #INthistogether. It was created by a coalition of statewide businesses in an attempt to help flatten the curve of infections. When done correctly, social distancing reduces the number of hospitalizations and deaths related to the pandemic, according to the release.

“I plead with you – don't gamble with your own life and don't gamble with others, Holcomb said.

Also Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced new testing guidelines, saying symptomatic people no longer need to be hospitalized to get tested. They just need to be in high-risk categories, such as being elderly, pregnant or having underlying chronic conditions such as diabetes.

She acknowledged that the testing increase dropped – going up only about 1,000 tests from Tuesday to Wednesday compared with increases of 1,715, 1,828, 2,285 and 1,423 in recent days.

Box said there are peaks and drops partly due to when outside laboratories report numbers to the state. But she is confident the number of tests is increasing.

Holcomb said he has no symptoms and has not been tested. He said that's because there are finite supplies and first responders and the vulnerable population need to have access first.

Box said it's hard to say what Indiana's mortality rate is because “we don't have a handle on everyone yet who has been tested in the state of Indiana.” She said you need to know all the negative results and those are still gradually coming in.

But it does appear Indiana is trending toward a higher death rate per 1,000 residents than some area states. For instance, Indiana's rate is 0.0096 deaths per 1,000 – almost twice Ohio's rate of 0.0055 deaths per 1,000. Michigan is the highest at 0.0337 per 1,000 residents.

