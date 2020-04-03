Allen County dust-control applications available

Allen County residents who want the Highway Department to apply dust control material to their stone and gravel roads this spring can now mail in their applications. The deadline is May 8.

Once again this year, residents can choose from two options -- applications of either Dustay, which is an asphalt emulsion, or calcium chloride. The Highway Department will charge $2.25 per linear foot for the Dustay, while the cost for calcium chloride is $1.45 per linear foot. Either option requires a minimum 200-foot application.

The department will schedule with the suppliers to begin placing the dust control materials after May 11, depending on weather and road conditions. The materials will be applied in two treatments and will span the full width of the road.

Applications can be found online at allencounty.us/highway-department. Once the printed form is completed, it should be mailed back with a check or money order. Applicants can also call the Highway Department to submit a verbal application. In-person applications are suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payments can be made by check or money order and mailed to Allen County Highway Department, 200 E. Berry St. Suite 280, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

For more information, call the Highway Department Main Office at 449-7369; the North Maintenance Facility at 449-4781; or the South Maintenance Facility at 449-4791.