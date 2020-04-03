Cities tout neighborly behavior

It doesn't take much to be a good neighbor, even as the coronavirus keeps communities 6 feet apart.

A flick of the wrist or a note on a door are neighborly acts communities including Fort Wayne and Garrett are encouraging as Hoosiers practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“One of the best things we can do is be good neighbors,” said Brian Best, a founding member of Greater Garrett.

The group formed about 18 months ago to help residents form healthy habits, such as a good diet and exercise, in response to a community health assessment, Best said.

As the coronavirus outbreak began affecting northeast Indiana, he said, Greater Garrett encouraged residents to check in with five neighbors and offer help, a concept borrowed from the book “The Art of Neighboring.”

The check-ins can happen by phone, email or a note on a door, Best said.

Participants are encouraged to email their updates to Greater Garrett, which is maintaining a database to ensure no one is overlooked, Best said.

Although Greater Garrett hasn't received the response it would like, the effort has made the group aware of some needs, Best said. For instance, he said, a food delivery was arranged for an elderly resident who was scared to go out.

“We did catch a significant need,” Best said.

Meantime, Fort Wayne is encouraging residents to step outside and wave to their neighbors at 7 p.m. daily.

The initiative has attracted national media attention, including from CNN and People magazine.

“Mayor (Tom) Henry continues to be encouraged by the caring and giving spirit of our community,” mayoral spokesman John Perlich said through email. “We're experiencing a type of challenge that's new to all of us, but we're working to find safe and fun ways for individuals and families to know that they matter and that we care about everyone in Fort Wayne.”

City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers loves the idea and is among those taking part.

“That human connection is very important,” she said, noting the interaction could be especially meaningful for those living alone.

But, she acknowledged during an interview earlier this week, the neighborly exchange is dependent on people remembering to participate.

“We've actually waved at two people,” she said.

The Historic South Wayne Neighborhood shared the initiative on its Facebook page, but the neighborhood association isn't aware of many who have participated, association President Nate Hubartt said.

“Our neighborhood normally has a lot of incidental interaction among people out walking their dogs or sitting on their front porches,” he said through Facebook. “It's just the kind of neighborhood we have.”

Since the stay-at-home order, Hubartt said he has noticed more people outside, walking and talking with each other from a safe distance. There seems to be a greater effort to be friendly, he added.

“So, thankfully that has happened more naturally,” he said, “and not just because of a set time of day.”

