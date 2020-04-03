Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Extension offers financial advice

Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences, along with Whitley County Extension Educator Cindy Barnett, has created fact sheets outlining steps people can take to control their finances and minimize hardships.

“When Your Income Drops” fact sheets outline how to determine a person's net worth and recommend thinking about nonfinancial resources – such as skills and talent – that may be helpful.

Once someone has a clear view of family or individual resources, they should consider using available community, state or national resources.

The fact sheets include a list of these resources, with contact information.

According to Purdue Extension, after assessing these additional resources, residents must set priorities for spending and create a budget, Prioritize expenses such as housing, food and medicine, insurance, utilities, and lender payments and eliminate any nonessential expenses.

Barnett recommends reaching out to lenders and creditors to ask if they have any relief available during the pandemic.

Be aware of fraud and scams and know your rights, the extension service said. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also ordered the suspension of residential eviction proceedings or foreclosure actions, and providers of essential utility services are prohibited from discontinuing service to customers during this state of emergency.

The fact sheets can be found online at www.extension.purdue.edu.

For more information or questions, contact Barnett at cbarnett@purdue.edu, 260- 244-7615 or 260-625-3313.

Greater FW gives tools for business

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is spreading the word to local business owners about the tools available to help them weather COVID-19.

The organization has a one-sheet, front-and-back, PDF overview of the relevant U.S. Small Business Administration loan programs, as well as an online COVID-19 Resource Hub to help business owners.

Local small businesses as soon as today will be able to apply for loans made available by the recent federal stimulus package.

These “Paycheck Protection Program” loans are largely forgivable and are designed to give businesses much-needed assistance amid the response to COVID-19. Businesses can apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans through their business lender.

For more information, go to www.greaterfortwayneinc.com/chamber/covid-19-response-center/.

State to go live on stimulus details

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is hosting a Facebook Live event with agency leaders to discuss the latest available details on the federal stimulus package and how it affects unemployment insurance benefits.

The live event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and will be recorded and made available to the public on department's Facebook page.

The hourlong program will be hosted by the department, several of its regional offices and the Indiana Manufacturers Association. It will also include information for self-employed individuals and contractors affected by COVID-19 and the most commonly asked questions the department receives.

Price-gouging complaints mount

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Thursday that consumers have submitted dozens of price-gouging complaints to his office since Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency.

Consumers have submitted complaints regarding high prices at superstores, home improvement stores, grocery stores, e-commerce websites and more, Hill said. Consumers say these sellers are charging excessive amounts for toilet paper, food, cleaning products and other items.

Attorneys from the office's Consumer Protection Division review all price-gouging complaints and contact the consumers who submit the complaints. If it is determined that a seller committed an unfair business practice, the office then considers issuing a cease-and-desist letter to that seller.

While specific price-gouging authority in Indiana law refers to fuel prices during a state of emergency, the office has the authority to enforce the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, which permits enforcement of any unfair, abusive, deceptive or unconscionable conduct.

1st Source links with United Way

1st Source Bank and 1st Source Foundation announced $600,000 in grants to address COVID-19 challenges to be funded through United Way agencies of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

The grants will be in two distributions – $400,000 in the next two weeks and $200,000 in early September to the United Way organizations of the 18 counties of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

“While we are committed to helping individuals, businesses and communities deal with the financial challenges brought on by the virus, we also believe that help needs to be directed at the physical, mental, social and spiritual health of the communities we serve, and the United Way is best equipped to make those decisions,” Chris Murphy, CEO of 1st Source Bank, said in a statement.

The first grant of $400,000 will be distributed by the local United Way in each county to those organizations, either in their counties or elsewhere, that are doing the most to serve residents.

The second grant of $200,000 will be distributed in the fall based on an assessment by 1st Source Bank and 1st Source Foundation as to the needs of these same counties relative to their populations and 1st Source Bank's deposit share in each.

First Federal gives commitment

First Federal Savings Bank has committed a total of $50,000 to the counties of Huntington, Allen and Kosciusko to be used to support families in need.

With the help of the local United Ways, Community Foundations and Social Service Agencies, the bank hopes to make an impact to those in need.

The donations will provide funds to local community organizations that have experience and a history of assisting individuals and families with care and support.

“First Federal Savings Bank embraces its role as a community bank,” President and CEO Michael Zahn said.

Banks announce $100,000 gift

First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank of Defiance, Ohio, that recently merged, are making a $100,000 commitment from the Charitable Foundation to help local nonprofits.

The funds will support organizations that are focused on providing medical supplies, food and other critical health-related essentials to the elderly.

In addition, First Federal Bank has also donated 2,000 N95 masks to the Defiance County Emergency Management Agency.

The masks were from inventory that First Federal Bank had in storage in Defiance.

AEP Foundation gives to food bank

Community Harvest Food Bank announced it has a $10,000 donation from the American Electric Power Foundation on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power to buy food for distribution in northeast Indiana amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ending hunger is especially important during this time of crisis and we are humbled by the response from our communities working together and for each other,” Carmen Cumberland, executive president of Community Harvest, said in a statement.

John Wolf, chief executive officer of Community Harvest, said demand for the food bank's programs “has increased substantially as more and more people are in need of crisis assistance.”

The AEP Foundation is donating $240,000 to support basic human needs including food, shelter and housing assistance across I&M's service territory.

Allen court posts eviction video

A video produced by Allen Superior Court offers details on eviction proceedings amid the COVID-19 crisis.

An executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb halted residential evictions, but the directive does not stop businesses from being removed from buildings they've rented.

Local judges will issue guidance in those cases, according to the video, which directs people with questions to email court officials and to the court's website.

Viewers can find the video at YouTube.com by typing Allen Superior Court in the search field.

USF run/walk to be virtual event

The 12th annual Formula for Life Run/Walk at the University of Saint Francis will be held virtually April 19 because of COVID-19 concerns.

The event raises money for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage in Haiti.

Register at RunReg.com/12th-annual-formula-for-life-5K.

Cost is $10, and the first 100 people registered will receive a T-shirt.

Participants may walk or run any distance and post a photograph on Facebook, formulaforlifehaiti, or Instagram, formulaforlife_usf, to be entered in a drawing to win gift cards donated by area businesses.

Contact Amy Obringer at 260-399-7700, ext. 8210, or aobringer@sf.edu for more information.