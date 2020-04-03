County puts in-person building inspections on hold

The Allen County Building Department has expanded a program to conduct inspections through online photo documentation in keeping with precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The department has also suspended in-person inspections of health care facilities, such as hospitals and nursing homes.

John Caywood, building department commissioner, said inspections using photo documentation began about a year ago for routine, small-scale residential jobs, such as water heater installations and bathroom and kitchen remodels.

The method lent itself well to social distancing, he said.

“We're avoiding going into occupied single-family residences,” Caywood said, adding health care buildings are not being entered because of the need to use elevators and work in close quarters with construction superintendents.

He urged contractors and other permit holders to coordinate inspection requests with staff inspectors by email. Email addresses can be found at www.allencounty.us/building-department. Contractors who need in-person inspections are asked to clear the area of workers.

“We are in no way trying to create hardship ... during this unprecedented time,” Caywood said. “However, the safety and well-being of all individuals is our biggest priority.”

