Governor closes schools for year

INDIANAPOLIS – State officials on Thursday formally closed K-12 schools for in-person instruction the rest of the school year.

Schools had been shuttered until May 1 but Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick extended the closure in an afternoon briefing.

“To our students – hang in there. You are doing an amazing job,” she said.

McCormick acknowledged the hardship on students and families but said it is safer to move to remote learning for the rest of the school year.

The news came as the number of coronavirus cases continued to climb – up to 3,039 in the state with 78 deaths.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said more than 700 people are hospitalized statewide with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Sometimes testing takes a few days to come back. About 30% of the state's ICU beds are being used for coronavirus patients.

Holcomb pushed back on those not taking the stay-at-home order seriously. He also teased the order will be extended tomorrow. It is currently set to expire Monday night.

We can't send kids to schools and people to nonessential jobs – “It's like pouring fuel on the fire,” the governor said.

Holcomb added that Hoosiers who aren't following the guidance are putting themselves and their loved ones in peril and suggested they “get with the program.”

He directed the Indiana State Board of Education to provide flexibility for school corporations for students who are to graduate in 2020.

Seniors will be able to graduate if they have done all of the following:

• Met all of the course and credit requirements for the specific diploma designation based on a combination of high school credits earned prior to and the course in which a student was enrolled as of March 19, when the governor issued the statewide school closure.

• Met any virtual or remote learning participation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation in response to the statewide school closure order. Grades won't be a factor.

• Met any additional graduation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation prior to the school closure order issued by the governor.

McCormick said schools are working on new options for graduation ceremonies and those will be handled by local districts.

“Students are the future of our state and teachers are the heart of our schools,” Holcomb said. “While COVID-19 is impacting every classroom, our teachers, administrators, school board members and school staff are going to extraordinary levels to deliver quality learning to students all across our state, even while school buildings are closed. We'll continue to do everything we can to empower educators and parents, while protecting students' health.”

To complete the school year, all schools previously received a 20-day waiver to reduce the number of required in-person or remote instruction days to 160.

Schools must continue to provide instruction through remote learning until they complete either:

• 160 instructional days or

• At least 20 additional days of remote learning between April 2 and the end of the school year. If a school completes 20 days and falls short of the required 160 instructional days, the Indiana Department of Education can waive the difference.

Fort Wayne Community Schools posted a statement to its Facebook page about the closure.

“Like you, we heard the state's announcement today that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. We know you have many questions, and we do not have answers for most of them,” it said. “Beginning Monday, we already planned to have teachers posting assignments and holding daily office hours through PowerSchool. Please make sure you/your students participate. When we have more answers, we will share additional information.”

All K-12 schools are to submit a plan for review and approval by the state department of education by April 17. The plan can include eLearning, extended learning, project-based or portfolio learning, competency-based learning, partnerships with higher education for increased student supports, and other similar methods.

