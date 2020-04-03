Local doctor offers new test

A Fort Wayne family physician is offering a limited number of a newly approved type of test for the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Andrew Mullally of Credo Family Medicine, 10050 Auburn Park Drive, uses nasal lavage. The technique doesn't require a long swab to take a sample of nasal secretions to test for the virus that causes the potentially deadly pandemic illness known as COVID-19.

Nasal lavage inserts liquid into one nostril and catches the material that comes out the other. The test is being made available to doctors through LabCorp, Mullally said, and the practice is following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about who should be tested.

Testing has been hampered nationwide by a shortage, resulting in tests being provided mostly to the sickest patients.

But on Wednesday, Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's health commissioner, announced a change in federal testing guidelines, saying symptomatic people no longer need to be sick enough to be hospitalized to get tested.

Patients just need to have symptoms and be in high-risk categories – including being elderly or pregnant or having underlying chronic conditions – to get tested. Such conditions include, but aren't limited to, heart disease, diabetes or a weakened immune system.

According to LabCorp's website, the company is able to offer the nasal lavage tests under an expedited approval process approved Feb. 29. The company developed and validated the test, but it is still awaiting an independent review by the Food and Drug Administration. LabCorp also is pursuing an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

Mullally said testing for COVID-19 has been limited not only by a shortage of tests but also by a short supply of swabs, which are not required to perform nasal lavage.

At Credo, patients with symptoms – including fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing – are asked to make a testing appointment by calling 260-4-FAMILY. Tests are administered curbside.

However, testing may not be available every day because of a limited supply and the need to cut down on the amount of personal protective equipment used. Tests aren't free but likely will be covered by insurance, Mullally said.

Mullally said nasal lavage is one of several new tests now being allowed to increase testing availability. Any test performed in his practice would be validated with a conventional CDC test, he said.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said Credo's use of the technique was the first time she'd heard of it and said it likely had been approved under new policies to cut government red tape.

Still, the new testing guidelines and the new test, which had been performed three times at Credo as of Thursday, is a boon to family practice doctors, Mullally said.

He has had several patients whom he has suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms but weren't ill enough to meet the hospitalization guideline.

“I'm hoping that's where this test will come in,” he said.

