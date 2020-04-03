Masks pour in after request

A Bluffton man is thankful for his community's support after managing to collect nearly 200 medical-grade masks for his daughter and son-in-law, both of whom are intensive care nurses in Indianapolis.

Bruce Skiles, owner of the Bluffton Zesto, sat in bed last Friday night talking to his daughter Ashley, who along with her husband works in the ICU of a large Indianapolis hospital.

Skiles said his daughter was in tears while trying to explain the shortage of N95 masks and other protective equipment for health care workers.

To top it off, Ashley had been in bed all week because she was showing “about five of the seven symptoms of the virus,” Skiles said.

Ashley's COVID-19 test came back negative this week, Skiles said, adding that his daughter is set to return to work in a few days. He declined to provide the name of the hospital where his daughter and son-in-law work but said they typically work 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

At 11:07 p.m. March 27, Skiles fired off a Facebook post asking for help sourcing masks. He even offered to pay $5 a mask, hoping to get them to Ashley by Monday.

Skiles went to bed figuring he'd manage to receive a few masks, if any.

When he awoke Saturday, he found people were willing to help. Skiles said he received numerous messages from people offering support and prayers.

Others shared his Facebook post to help spread the word.

“Dad said to let you know he has a box of N95 masks with seven left in it,” one woman replied. “He is willing to give them to you!”

“I don't have masks, but I'll donate to the cause brother,” another wrote.

“Listen I know this may not be super helpful but, we have just one – came in a kit awhile back, never been used. But one is better than none I guess! I can put it in your mailbox today if that works,” said a third.

Skiles spent the morning in the car picking up masks. Others had placed masks in his mailbox.

He picked up 60 masks Saturday morning. Shortly after mailing them, a man contacted Skiles and gave him a case of about 160 more. Not one person accepted payment, Skiles said, despite his $5-per-mask offer.

The response hasn't stopped. As of Thursday afternoon, Skiles' Facebook post had 207 shares. People from other cities, who Skiles said he's never met, have offered to drop off masks as well.

“I think in a matter of days, (Ashley) had more masks than the hospital she works at,” he said.

Skiles said he's not surprised the people of Bluffton responded the way they did.

When speaking to The Journal Gazette, Skiles said he wanted to be sure the focus is on the people who stepped up and gave to the cause.

“I just mailed the goods,” he said.

