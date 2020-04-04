Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

FEMA approves disaster request

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that it had approved Indiana's request for a major disaster declaration for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal public assistance funds will be available to cover crisis counseling, food programs, temporary shelters, protective equipment, safety resources and personnel, Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a news release. At least 32 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories had been declared disasters as of Friday afternoon.

Building closures get extended

Fort Wayne's Citizens Square and Rousseau Centre will remain closed to the public for two weeks in compliance with the governor's extension of his stay-at-home order.

The order had been set to expire at midnight Monday. Holcomb on Friday also extended the public health emergency to May 3.

In addition to Citizens Square, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office will remain closed.

Fort Wayne Police Department's records windows in Rousseau Centre will still be available. The Allen County Courthouse and Annex and the Bud Meeks Justice Center and Criminal Division Services will be open on a limited basis.

Residents are asked to consult the court's website, www.allensuperiorcourt.us/covid19, for information on what proceedings will continue during the emergency.

County departments under the authority of the commissioners will continue operating with limited staffing. The commissioners also have recommended that other county elected officials and departments not under their authority limit staff to essential personnel.

Numerous services can be handled online. A listing is available at allencounty.us/online. The city's website, www.cityoffortwayne.org, contains information about closures and how people can continue to conduct business with city government.

Hoosiers to get SNAP maximums

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday that more than 152,000 Indiana households will receive additional benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program when April distributions begin Sunday.

The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act gives states the option to provide SNAP households with the maximum benefits allotment, based on household size. Also, all new SNAP applications authorized in April will receive the maximum allotment.

Honor Flight urges flags fly on Easter

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is encouraging people to show patriotism and unity by flying their American flags on Easter Sunday, which is April 12.

Honor Flight President Dennis Covert said in a statement: “Easter is a day traditionally spent with family, friends, and loved ones. Due to COVID-19 precautions this year, that gathering is simply not possible. By flying the American flag at your home, your business (if essential), and from your car windows, you can demonstrate your support of our nation coming together in strength, perseverance, and pride against this invisible war ... not unlike the battles that our veterans fought and continue to fight for us.”

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is a nonprofit volunteer organization that arranges flights for military veterans to visit U.S. war memorials in Washington, D.C.

New Haven BMV appointment only

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles said six BMV branches will be open by appointment only beginning Monday, but only to process new commercial learner's permits, new commercial driver's licenses and some related transactions.

The New Haven branch is one of the six.

The decision was made based on the critical need to increase the number of new licensed commercial truck drivers on the road delivering supplies and to help in the start of Indiana's agricultural season.

An appointment is required to visit a branch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information on requirements and branches offering appointments, go to the BMV website.

For questions, call the BMV Contact Center 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 888-692-6841.

Heart Association commits research

The American Heart Association will commit $2.5 million for research to better understand the coronavirus' interaction with the body's cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems.

The American Heart Association will offer fast-tracked research grants for short-term research projects that can provide results in nine to 12 months.

In a news release Friday, the organization said it appears elderly people with coronary heart disease or hypertension are more likely to be infected and develop severe symptoms. Stroke survivors are also at increased risk of complications if they contract COVID-19.

“This makes it even more critical that we find out all we can about this disease and urgently work on reducing its impact,” Robert A. Harrington, American Heart Association president, said in a statement.

“Research is the very foundation of the American Heart Association and given our global mission, this rapid response grant is an unprecedented but logical move for the organization in these extraordinary times.”

Drive-by singers go to Parkview

Dozens of cars descended upon the Parkview North campus in Fort Wayne on Thursday night for a singalong in support of health care workers on the front line of the pandemic.

The idea started with a Decatur resident and spread through social media, eventually gaining the attention of WLAB-FM Star 88.3, a Fort Wayne Christian radio station.

Parkview was not involved in the planning, spokeswoman Tami Brigle said, but was contacted when a large number of people planned to attend. Brigle said the hospital network welcomed the community support and provided its security team to direct traffic to a specific parking lot.

The hospital also asked participants to follow social distancing guidelines and remain in their vehicles. There are no plans for similar future events at Parkview, she added.

“Last night's event was an extremely moving display of faith and gratitude. It meant a great deal to our coworkers,” Brigle said Friday. “We appreciate the community's continuous support and want to encourage everyone to continue following social distancing guidelines to help flatten the curve and lessen the impact of COVID-19 on health care providers everywhere.”

First Federal gives to in-home agency

As part of a $100,000 commitment to help local nonprofits address challenges from the COVID-19 global pandemic, First Federal Bank committed $5,000 from the Charitable Foundation to Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana Inc.

“We are proud to give back to the communities in which we live and work because we believe vibrant communities sustain our neighborhoods and are the foundation of successful businesses,” said Greg Allen, Fort Wayne market area executive, First Federal Bank.

Matthew 25 gets $5,000 grant

Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic of Fort Wayne has been awarded a special one-time rapid response grant of $5,000 from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation.

The grants were established to respond to the global pandemic and its effects on community partners “on the front line” in Allen County.

Vera Bradley staff on unpaid leave

Vera Bradley announced that it will place a majority of its workforce on unpaid leave beginning Sunday until it is safe to reopen stores. Distribution employees were furloughed last week, the company said in a news release.

Employees still at work will have a temporary pay cut, and other measures will be taken to protect the company and allow it to reopen.

The company previously announced it had suspended its share-buyback program and had drawn $60 million on its bank line of credit to increase its cash position and provide additional flexibility, according to a news release.

“We are hopeful that the vast majority of our stores will be reopened within the next several weeks and that our sales revenue will begin to rebound to pre-crisis levels, thereby allowing us to remove these temporary actions,” the company's statement said.