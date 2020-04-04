Craft stores weigh need to stay open

Some national craft store chains remain open as Hoosiers are readying for the third week of Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order to fight spread of the new coronavirus.

But national chain Hobby Lobby on Friday announced its stores are closed beginning today.

Critics have questioned whether retailers can legitimately be defined as essential businesses, the classification of stores allowed to remain open. Essential retailers are typically described as including groceries and pharmacies.

Hobby Lobby stores in some states, including Ohio and Colorado, have been forced by law enforcement to close, the Associated Press has reported.

But craft and hobby supporters say they can easily justify the decision to remain open.

Amanda Spice, who manages Michaels at Jefferson Pointe, said the location qualifies under two provisions of Indiana's exceptions: It is a UPS dropoff point and sells items essential for teachers and home businesses.

But it's the parents trying to keep kids busy who are the most frequent customers these days.

“The biggest thing that we're selling right now is the kids' activity kits,” Spice said. “You've got to keep their little minds moving.”

“We are an essential business,” she added.

JoAnn Stores, a third national competitor, operates a local store at Coliseum Boulevard and Coldwater Road. That location is open for business.

The retailer might have the easiest time explaining why stores are still ringing up sales. JoAnn sells fabric and has opened its classrooms to volunteers willing to sew face masks, gowns and other items to donate to health care providers.

In a news release dated March 20, the Hudson, Ohio-based company announced it would “offer sewing machines, materials and guidance to help customers safely make” the items. Social distancing rules are enforced during the sessions.

“The amazing thing about the crafting community is that, especially in difficult times, they are always looking for ways to help,” Wade Miquelon, JoAnn president and CEO, said in a statement.

JoAnn and Michaels stores are encouraging customers to order and pay for items online and then swing by the store for a curbside pickup.

Spice, the Michaels manager, estimated her store is making two or three curbside sales for every one in-store transaction.

“We've stayed pretty busy. We're steady,” she said, adding that staff runs orders out to cars as customers pull up.

Employees wipe down carts, baskets and checkout surfaces including pin pads between in-store customers, Spice added.

Whether it's volunteers needing fabric to sew masks or parents buying tools to teach their kids how to decorate cakes, customers keep turning to craft and hobby stores.

“It is a frightening time for many, but we have a generous community who can make a big difference as our health care system faces this crisis,” JoAnn's Miquelon said. “We're here to support them, and all who make to give year round. We are all in this together.”

