Low testing may explain why county cases fewer

INDIANAPOLIS – Allen County has a smaller number of positive tests for COVID-19 compared with other urban areas and despite being the third-largest county in the state.

And new data released Friday seems to show that's at least partly because Allen County isn't testing very many residents.

The Indiana State Department of Health added testing numbers to its coronavirus dashboard that show a minimum of 359 Allen County residents have been tested. The county population is about 370,000.

Compare that to 668 in Hamilton County, which has a population of 316,000 and 480 in Elkhart County, which has a population of 203,000.

The department cautions, though, that the number of tests is provisional and reflects only those reported to the state.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Thursday that Allen County has experienced barriers to testing. She has had multiple conversations with local health officials who are feeling blessed there haven't been large outbreaks yet.

“I think they are feeling the calm before the storm,” Box said.

Marion has the most tests at 6,779 and the most positive cases at 1,429 with a population of about 944,000. Lake County follows in population of 486,000 – with 1,327 tests and 244 cases.

Allen has 58 cases as of Friday.

Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County health commissioner, said there has been an issue with getting some test results from Quest, so that may be a small part of the county's low cases.

“But I also think our county – with the help of the media – started educating folks a little earlier than other areas. And much of our community embraced our recommendations early on,” she said.

The county health department held meetings at the Coliseum and with the board in early March, preparing people for the difficult decisions they would face.

“Those were opportunities to share information about how serious a situation this is. And I believe people began implementing their own measures for social distancing, which is paying off,” McMahan said.

nkelly@jg.net