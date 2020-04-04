Nonprofit faces shortfall

The nonprofit Franciscan Center, which aids Fort Wayne residents struggling to meet basic needs, is having trouble maintaining supplies and its volunteer staffing because of COVID-19.

Tony Ley, executive director, said Friday supplies of items, including bread and toilet paper, are dwindling – and can’t be replenished because the usual donors, stores, don’t have them to donate.

And, based on what staff members are seeing, demand for items may “explode” shortly, he said.

“We expect in the coming weeks, as families that normally never would have considered our Food Pantry and Medicine Cabinet ... run out of options, our services may become their primary source of survival in the coming months,” Ley said.

The organization was still able to deliver sack lunches to clients this morning, Ley said, but that may change next week.

The center’s food pantry program, meanwhile, has changed to providing a prepackaged bag of groceries outside the center.

But what can be provided has shifted, Ley said.

“Even staples like bread are nonexistent now. Our usual donors of bread no longer have any stock to donate, and, like you, we can’t buy any temporary supplies from the stores,” Ley said.

The center’s two thrift stores on Coliseum and West Jefferson boulevards have closed because of the Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders closing nonessential businesses, Ley said, and nearly all volunteers have been staying home to comply with the governor’s order.

Employees from the stores are being shifted to the food and Medicine Cabinet programs and their working hours have been limited, he said.

But the organization “will continue to shift and do whatever is needed to keep our doors open,” Ley said.

The group is seeking a donor to match money raised through the end of April. Donors can donate online at www.thefranciscancenter.org, or by mail to 1015 E. Maple Grove Ave., P.O. Box 10303, Fort Wayne, IN 46851.

To donate products, call Ley at 710-3985 for delivery instructions and a current list of needs.

