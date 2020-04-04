Outdoor funeral service conducted

The novel coronavirus became the impetus for a local funeral home to offer a grieving family an unconventional visitation for a matriarch who died.

Friends and family of Virginia Graebner, who died of natural causes Monday at age 92, were able to pay their last respects with a viewing outside her New Haven home Friday.

“This is the first for me in my 35 years of funeral service,” said Brian DeCamp, owner of locally owned and operated Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne and Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville. “I feel very honored and blessed to be able to help them create a meaningful service for their mother and grandmother during a very difficult time.”

With the global COVID-19 pandemic, public health and government officials have issued orders limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people to slow the spread of the respiratory illness that has sickened and killed thousands.

As the coronavirus spread in the U.S., some guidelines in early March suggested limiting crowds to 250. But the numbers kept getting smaller, down to 50 and then to 10. Health officials say keeping people at least 6 feet apart – known as social distancing – can limit potential exposure.

The restrictions have affected most everything – including visitations and funerals for an untold number. That has made a typically tough time even more challenging for those unable to be surrounded by large numbers of friends and relatives that would normally come with traditional services.

Some funeral homes have begun to offer streaming of services through varied technology apps or Facebook Live. Some have offered to have small, private services with immediate family with a more traditional memorial later when crowd restrictions ease.

DeCamp said Graebner, whose husband, Joe, died in 2005, has lived in the same neighborhood for years. She taught English at New Haven High School from 1949 to 1961, according to her obituary. She also taught a Bible study for many years at her home, 627 State St.

“How appropriate to bring her back to her home to have her friends drive by to pay their respects,” he said through email this week before the visitation Friday. “It's an idea that this family liked and anyone can do during this pandemic time. We all are finding creative ways to help each other.”

Although planned as a “drive-thru” visitation, there was more foot traffic on a mostly sunny day to view the body, DeCamp said in a Friday telephone interview.

“More people probably just walked up; probably about 30,” he said, estimating vehicle viewers at six to 12 cars during what was scheduled as a 90-minute visitation.

DeCamp acknowledges he did not check with local government officials before Friday's visitation to see if they had any concerns. He said there were no gawkers.

“There wasn't anything disrespectful about it at all,” DeCamp said. And people adhered to social distancing and other precautions; no hand shaking, he said, and “probably 9 out of 10 people wore masks.”

A graveside service was scheduled at a New Haven cemetery after the visitation.

