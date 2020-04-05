3rd in county dies of virus

INDIANAPOLIS – Fourteen more Hoosiers died Saturday from COVID-19, raising Indiana's death toll from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 116, state health officials said.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 523 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 3,953 the number of Indiana residents known to have the disease, after corrections to the previous day's total.

One person died in Allen County and 10 more people tested positive Saturday for a total of 67 known cases and three deaths, according to the Allen County Department of Health. DeKalb County announced its fourth case Saturday, an otherwise healthy 27-year-old who is self-isolating at home.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health may not match the one in Allen County.

Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, had the most new cases at 155, the department said. Lake County had 70, Hamilton County had 41, Hendricks County had 23, and Bartholomew had 22.

Three residents of a southern Indiana nursing home died from COVID-19 and 19 others there have tested positive for the disease, the facility said.

Two other residents tested positive for the disease after being transferred to a hospital, and tests on four others are pending, Mitchell Manor Executive Director Kathi Hignite-Owens said.

An Indiana State Department of Health Strike Team went to the nursing home Wednesday to test residents as a precaution and assist in early detection, the Times-Mail reported.

Mitchell Manor is following all federal, state and local guidelines on the disease, and its staff is “being diligent practicing proper hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment,” Hignite-Owens said in a statement.

The list of counties with cases is included in the department's COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Jessica Garvin of The Journal Gazette contributed to this report.