Educator salaries dominate public list

Educators, many of them from Purdue University Fort Wayne, were among the highest publicly paid employees in Allen County last year.

Twelve of the top-25 earners work at Purdue Fort Wayne. The list also includes superintendents from the county's four public school districts.

Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, who became chancellor at Purdue Fort Wayne in late 2017, topped the list with a salary of $389,905.14 in 2019.

Purdue Fort Wayne officials said that amount includes his salary and all benefits.

The public employee compensation figures are from the Indiana Gateway for Government units, a state internet portal providing financial information filed by public agencies.

Wendy Robinson, Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent, ranked second, earning $230,164. That amount includes a $210,164 annual salary, a $20,000 annuity, insurance and expenses for a cellphone and vehicle, according to her contract.

Robinson will retire in June after leading the district for 17 of the 47 years she has been with FWCS.

Philip Downs, superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools, ranked 10th, earning $183,600. According to his contract provided by the district, that amount includes $18,600 for a vehicle allowance, annuity and expenses for a cellphone.

Chris Himsel, superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, earned $180,671.32, ranking him 13th. The NACS board also approved a $14,950 contribution for a family health insurance premium; tuition reimbursement of up to $150 per credit for a maximum six credits per calendar year; an $18,060 contribution to the Indiana State Teachers' Retirement Fund; $936 for cellphone expenses; mileage reimbursement; and contributions to the superintendent's 401(a) Plan account.

East Allen County Schools Superintendent Marilyn Hissong ranked 17th with a compensation package of $159,713.13 that, according to the district, includes a base salary and vehicle and phone allowances.

Jerrilee K. Mosier, chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus, earned $181,724.30, ranking her 12th.

Addie Rooker, a senior consultant with Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele, & Associates, Inc. in Muncie, said the educators' salaries reflect their levels of education.

“These positions require a high level of education most likely at the Master's Degree or Doctorate level,” she said in an email.

Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele, & Associates is a management and human resources consulting firm that works primarily with public sector employers in Indiana. It specializes in preparing job classification and compensation studies for its clients.

In the top 25, all but six are educators. The highest-paid non-educator was Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority. His salary of $202,081.49 ranked seventh.

Other non-educators on the list are Greta Southard, executive director of the Allen County Public Library, who earned $157,512.62; Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, whose salary was $153,317.84; and Allen County Sheriff Dave Gladieux, who earned $154,950.88.

Gladieux, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards and the county's 10 elected judges in Superior and Circuit courts all earn the same salary of about $153,500.

The sheriff's wages, however, could also include administrative adjustments to keep it in line with those of the prosecutor and judges, County Auditor Nick Jordan said.

The judges and prosecutor are paid by the state, which operates on a fiscal year of July 1 through July 30. Gladieux is paid by the county, which operates on a regular calendar year.

jchapman@jg.net