Sunday, April 05, 2020 1:00 am
Empty spaces
Many popular places around Fort Wayne are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as events and other large gatherings have been canceled.
Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the state's stay-at-home order and restrictions on bars and restaurants for two more weeks, until April 20. Health experts estimate the state may not reach the peak in coronavirus cases until mid- to late April.
Federal guidelines urge people to maintain 6 feet of space between them and gatherings of more than 10 people are strongly discouraged. While city parks remain open, playgrounds and other park amenities have been closed.
