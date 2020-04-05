Empty spaces

Many popular places around Fort Wayne are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as events and other large gatherings have been canceled.

Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the state's stay-at-home order and restrictions on bars and restaurants for two more weeks, until April 20. Health experts estimate the state may not reach the peak in coronavirus cases until mid- to late April.

Federal guidelines urge people to maintain 6 feet of space between them and gatherings of more than 10 people are strongly discouraged. While city parks remain open, playgrounds and other park amenities have been closed.