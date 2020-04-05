Projects, paving to proceed in city

In the middle of a pandemic, road construction is probably one of the last things on everybody's mind.

Being stuck at home means no morning or evening commute and fewer trips to the store. And as warmer weather approaches, that means fewer road work headaches, just because we're not out there to experience them.

Work on neighborhood streets has not started, but work on existing projects along major thoroughfares is moving ahead. Existing projects including the Maplecrest Road widening, the State Boulevard realignment and the Goshen Avenue roundabout are still on track, said Frank Suarez, Public Works Department spokesman for the city of Fort Wayne.

Work on Ardmore Avenue will resume this month as well, he said.

Because the 2019-20 winter season was so mild, the projects at Goshen Avenue and State Boulevard are actually ahead of schedule. Crews, Suarez said, were able to get some work done during the winter that normally would wait until spring.

The Fort Wayne Street Department opened the asphalt plant Wednesday and crews are out filling potholes, Suarez said. Paving will begin later in the month.

The city is taking precautions to ensure its workers remain safe and healthy.

“The Street Department has adopted (social distancing) and other arrangements, just like all other operations,” Suarez said. “Our street sign, signal, streetlight and painting crews have gone to three shifts and are separating workers, but they're still doing all of the things they would normally be doing.”

Suarez said painting of lanes and other street markers hasn't started because the temperature has not been warm enough.

Drivers should be aware that later in the spring the portion of State Boulevard between Cass and Clinton streets will close as crews remove the nearly 100-year-old bridge and connect the new road, Suarez said.

Lane restrictions along Goshen Avenue will begin this spring as crews begin to build the roundabout that will replace the existing traffic signals at the street's five-point intersection with Sherman Boulevard and Lillian Avenue.

There is no set date for those closures, Suarez said, but updates will be provided as necessary.

Rose Avenue ramp on I-469 to close

An interchange modification scheduled to begin this month is expected to close the Interstate 469 ramp at Rose Avenue in Allen County, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced last week.

The closure will extend from Lincoln Avenue and North River Road, but homes and businesses will still be accessible, a news release said.

The official state detour will be I-469 north to Indiana 37 to I-469 south.

Bridge work to restrict Indiana 9

Bridge maintenance on Indiana 9 at the junction with U.S. 24 over the Wabash River will begin this month, weather permitting, INDOT announced Wednesday.

Lane restrictions will be in place between County Road 200 North and U.S. 24.

Indiana 9 will narrow to one lane in each direction for the duration of the project, which is expected to run through mid-November.

Ohio updates highway projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation on Thursday provided an update to highway construction in Defiance, Van Wert and Paulding counties for the coming week.

In Defiance, West River Drive west of Clinton Street is closed, as is East River Drive from Clinton Street to High Street. Fort Street from Clinton Street to Wayne Avenue is also closed.

Ohio 18 in the village of Hicksville closed March 31 for railroad repair and will remain closed through May.

Ohio 49 in the village of Payne between Houck and Bailey streets has reopened following repair to the railroad crossing.

The following will have lane restrictions this week as crews perform crack sealing.

• Van Wert County: U.S. 30 between Van Wert and the village of Middle Point.

• Paulding County: U.S. 24 between Ohio 127 and the Defiance County line.

• Paulding County: Highways 49, 500, 613 and 637.

U.S. 30 between Ohio 49 and U.S. 224 in Van Wert County will also be restricted this week for drainage structure work in the median.

Road Sage is a monthly column. Dave Gong, The Journal Gazette's local government reporter, provides updates on public works projects in the Fort Wayne area. Submit a question by emailing roadsage@jg.net or tweeting @JGRoadSage.