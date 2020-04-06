Order extended; 4th dies in Allen

INDIANAPOLIS – State health officials reported 11 more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 127.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 464 additional cases, with the most in Marion County, which had 191. Overall, there have been more than 4,400 cases in the state.

The Allen County Department of Health announced a fourth person has died of the disease, while nine more have tested positive, bringing the county's total positive cases to 76.

Delays in reporting may cause discrepancies in statewide case count reporting.

Gov. Eric Holcomb renewed the executive order declaring a public health disaster emergency for the state in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The declaration expired Sunday but has been extended to May 5.

The virus is still a threat to the health, safety and welfare of the residents of Indiana, despite steps the state has taken, the declaration said, and further efforts are needed to reduce and control the virus.

Officials in a Wells County community offered “isolation packets” to elderly residents who fear leaving home during the pandemic and need help. The packets that Ossian officials and police made available contain a color-coded paper system residents can hang on windows to communicate. Green signals that the person is fine, yellow means help is needed for everyday errands such as shopping and red means urgent errands such as prescription pickup, according to WANE-TV.

“We know a lot of our residents are just worried about leaving their homes at all and so we completely understand that,” said Ossian Sergeant Stephanie Tucker. “The isolation communication packet kind of gives them a way to let the community know or friends and neighbors know that they have a need in their home.”

Ohio's expanded stay-at-home order that takes effect today includes several new provisions.

Essential businesses are being told to determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time and to ensure that people waiting outside are maintaining safe social distancing.

Travelers arriving in Ohio are being asked to self-quarantine 14 days, except for those who live and work in trans-border areas, health care personnel, public health and safety workers, transportation workers and certain essential workers.