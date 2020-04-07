Bluffton Road in plan for bridge fix

The heavily traveled Bluffton Road bridge over the St. Marys River in Fort Wayne is on a list of bridge improvement and replacement projects proposed under a new amendment to the current Transportation Improvement Plan.

The proposal, scheduled to be voted on this month by the Urban Transportation Advisory Board, includes replacing five bridges in Allen County and one in Fort Wayne.

Each bridge of the six projects has been approved for federal and state funding, but the plans must be formally incorporated into the regional transportation plan for that money to flow, said Dan Avery, executive director of the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council.

The most expensive project will reconstruct the decking on the Bluffton Road bridge, which was downgraded to a 12-ton weight limit in 2019 after inspectors found deficiencies. The bridge over the St. Marys River is estimated to carry more than 25,000 vehicles a day and is a major route to downtown from Fort Wayne International Airport, Avery said.

The project is estimated to cost $604,000 for engineering studies in 2021. The total cost is estimated at $7.7 million through 2025, with $6.16 million covered by the federal government and the rest by the state and local governments.

Avery called the decking project “extremely important.”

“One reason the bridges were selected is they are classified as the worst bridges in the county from a sufficiency rating standpoint,” he said, adding the repair and replacement program in the amended plan is an attempt to raise Indiana's bridge safety ratings.

A second Bluffton Road project in Allen County will replace a bridge over Harber Ditch south of Winters Road in Pleasant Township at a cost of $2.14 million through 2025, with the federal government spending almost $1.3 million. The state and federal government will spend $372,750 in 2021 on engineering studies.

Other Allen County bridges to be replaced are on Monroeville Road over Hoffman Ditch in Madison Township; Amber Road over the Little River in Aboite Township; Antwerp Road over the Oberhaltzer Ditch; Slusher Road over the Edgerton-Carson Ditch in Maumee Township; and on Goeglein Road over Bullerman Drain in Fort Wayne.

The Goeglein Road bridge also has a weight restriction and carries 2,700 vehicles a day.

A second deck rebuild, an overlay and widening, is proposed through 2025 for the Kell Road Bridge over Willow Creek in Huntertown, near where proposed and under-construction residential developments are expected to increase traffic in coming years.

Cost of the project is estimated at $1.05 million by 2025, with $839,400 coming from the federal government.

Other miscellaneous bridge maintenance, guardrail work and lighting repair or replacement projects, including installation of LED lighting, are also listed at a total cost of about $3.34 million.

The vote, which normally would be taken at a public meeting, will be taken by email because of COVID-19 precautions, Avery said. Residents can weigh in by sending email to him at Dan.Avery@co.allen.in.us.

The transportation plan and amendments are at www.nircc.com. The vote on the plan will take place on or after April 14.

