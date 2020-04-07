Chinese group donates supplies

Members of the Fort Wayne Chinese Families and Friends Association had an essential errand to run Monday: Deliver boxes of masks to Parkview Health.

Although only a few members participated in the midday drop-off, their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus was possible because of the association's collective generosity.

The group amassed about $10,000 through fundraising to buy personal protective equipment for local health care workers, said Qian Williams, association president.

“People are very eager to help,” she said, noting members were especially aware of the growing health risk because they have family and friends in China.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, first appeared late last year in Wuhan, China. It was declared a pandemic March 11 and has infected about 5,000 Hoosiers, according to state data Monday.

The local Chinese association plans to donate more personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, once the shipment arrives, Williams said. She described the few boxes left Monday at the Parkview Distribution Center as a partial deliver.

Parkview continues to accept donations of unused PPE at the Production Road facility, where donations are vetted for safety before distribution, spokeswoman Tami Brigle said.

Neither the number of usable donations Parkview has received nor the tally of donors who have contributed was immediately available Monday, Brigle said.

“Parkview Health appreciates the outpouring of support we have received from the community as we respond to COVID-19,” Brigle said by email. “We are grateful for this donation from the Chinese Association of Fort Wayne, as well as donations from several other businesses, organizations and individuals, as personal protective equipment is a precious commodity worldwide.”

Jiling Yang brought a donation of 2,000 masks from the supplier, Chinese manufacturer Shenzhen Horb Technology Corp.

Yang, whose family members living in China are OK, was touched that the faraway company would donate the masks to a community in flyover USA, she said.

The manufacturer affixed a message to the shipping box that resonated with Yang: “We are waves of one sea, leaves of one tree, flowers of one garden!!”

The pandemic demonstrates that differences between people – such as ethnicity, nationality and culture – are unimportant, Yang said. “We're all in this together,” she said.

