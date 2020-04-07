Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Kroger to limit customer traffic

Beginning today, Kroger will limit the number of customers shopping in its stores at any one time. The cap will be set at half the international building code's calculated capacity, which comes to one person per 120 square feet, officials announced Monday.

Kroger has also recently adopted measures to protect customers and staff, including encouraging workers to wear masks and gloves, asking employees to take their temperature at home before reporting to work, creating one-way aisles in select markets to promote social distancing and waiving prescription delivery fees via mail or courier.

Kroger stores will close early Sunday in observance of Easter and said holiday operating hours will vary by location.

Sweetwater open with reduced staff

Sweetwater Sound's distribution center is in operation with a reduced workforce, shipping music instruments and equipment around the world, a spokeswoman said Monday.

The company's headquarters building, including its retail store, remains closed. Most of Sweetwater's staff of almost 1,800 is working from home, Heather Herron said.

The almost 480,000-square-foot warehouse is large enough to allow workers to maintain a 6-foot distance from each other, she said. The company has also adopted sanitizing procedures for the distribution center.

On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb encouraged residents to shop online rather than in person.

County SPCA open for emergencies

The Allen County SPCA has shut down for all business except emergency assistance for pet owners and donations. Every dog or cat has been adopted or placed in foster care.

The Allen County SPCA will remain open for those in need of emergency pet food from 9 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at the shelter, 4914 S. Hanna St.

Emergency foster assistance for pets is available to COVID-19 patients and to others who have been affected by the virus. Call the shelter at 260-744-0454 for more information.

The organization encourages people to leave a voicemail.

“Now is not the time to panic and surrender or dump animals,” said the shelter's executive director, Jessica Henry. “Not only do our pets provide us comfort in these uncertain times, but shelter space is at a premium, as we want to make sure we can help pets and people in true crisis.”

The Allen County SPCA is still accepting in-kind donations dropped off at the front door of the shelter. Monetary donations may also be made via the shelter's website, www.allencountyspca.org/donate.html.

City extends waste restrictions

The temporary restriction limiting residential garbage and recycling collection to Fort Wayne city-issued carts only has been extended through at least May 3, city officials announced Monday.

During this time, residents should not place any additional bags, boxes, personal containers or bulk items out for collection. Lids on the bins should be closed securely when placed at the curb.

Habitat ReStore touts online site

Habitat for Humanity invites the community to visit the Fort Wayne ReStore's new online store.

The store opens at 9 a.m. today at https://shoprestore.habitatgfw.com/.

Shoppers can make purchases online and schedule pick up times at the store.

The ReStore at 4747 Lima Road will also reopen its donation lane from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with no-contact drop-offs for all donations to the store. The ReStore will not be open for donation drop-offs Friday in observance of Good Friday.

For questions, call 260-470-4200.

Umi nears 6,000 in meals program

Umi announced Monday it had served its 5,815th meal at no cost to those in need, health care workers and first responders during the restaurant's community meals program, which reached its 10th day last week.

The restaurant also announced changes in the community meals and curbside takeout schedules. Lunches for those in need will now be served Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Takeout will now be offered from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

First Federal gift goes to food bank

First Federal Bank announced Monday it has committed $5,000 from the Charitable Foundation to Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

The money is part of a $100,000 commitment to help local nonprofits address the global pandemic, First Federal said.

Greg Allen, First Federal's Fort Wayne market area executive, said the bank is proud to give back to communities where employees and customers live and work.

“We are hopeful that these funds will help make an immediate and meaningful impact for their organization as we all work to bring an end to this serious challenge,” he said in a statement.

PBS stations offer at-home education

The Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations announced a partnership Monday to offer K-12 students at-home learning experiences aligned to Indiana curriculum standards.

Resources include grab-and-go activities, lesson plans, interactive lessons and media that illustrate specific topics or themes and support materials across multiple subjects.

Indiana PBS stations also have published programming schedules and corresponding curriculum resource materials focusing on math, science, social studies, literacy and other subjects.

Go to www.pbslearningmedia.org to access PBS LearningMedia and www.doe.in.gov for programming schedules and correlating materials.

DeKalb sets up virus-help fund

The Community Foundation of DeKalb County board of directors has established a temporary fund to address the coronavirus situation.

This fund will be used for community organizations affected by the virus, and the foundation is getting input on local needs.

Community members are encouraged to donate to the DeKalb County Disaster Response Fund.

Donations can be made through the website at www.cfdekalb.org/giving/#donate or by sending a check to CFDC, P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706. Please note DeKalb County Disaster Response Fund on the website or with donation.

For more information, go to www.cfdekalb.org.

Allstate provides payback plan

Allstate is providing a Shelter-in-Place Payback to help its personal auto insurance customers and offering free identity protection to all Americans.

Allstate, Esurance and Encompass personal auto insurance customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place Payback. Most customers will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, totaling more than $600 million.

Customers will receive the money through a credit to their bank accounts, credit card or Allstate accounts. The fastest way for customers to receive this payback is to use the Allstate Mobile app.

Allstate is making the Allstate Identity Protection product free for the rest of the year with no opt-out-requirement.

Allstate Identity Protection helps protect people from identity theft and financial fraud and provides more control over information shared digitally.

U.S. residents can get the free identity protection product through Dec. 31 regardless of whether they are already Allstate customers, by signing up in April or May.

For more information, go to www.allstate.com.

Science Central shuttered for now

Science Central has canceled all programs, events and outreaches through April 21 and will be closed to the public until further notice.

The nonprofit hands-on children's museum said it has created online science content for teachers, parents and the media to share.

Videos can be found on Science Central's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/sciencecentral.

DID sanitizing downtown areas

The Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District's Clean and Green Program staff began adding periodic sanitizing of commonly touched outdoor surfaces to their ongoing downtown cleaning and maintenance efforts last week, officials announced Monday.

Using a registered EPA and certified American Chemistry Council tier one disinfectant, employees will spray newspaper boxes, public art sculptures, litter and recycling receptacles, door handles at parking garages, crosswalk signal buttons, bicycle racks, parking meter keypads and E-scooters and bike-share handles.

Neighborhoods meeting canceled

The Allen County Neighborhoods Association has canceled its April 23 quarterly meeting.

The organization is planning to have its next meeting July 23.

Berne changes heavy-trash time

Due to the ongoing pandemic, heavy-trash pickup for the city of Berne has been changed from the last week of April to the first week of June on the normal day of pickup.