Standoff ends with arrest, no incident

A Fort Wayne man was arrested Monday after a confrontation with police at a Weisser Park home.

At 6:57 p.m., city police responded to the 4200 block of Weisser Park Avenue for a report of a man involved in a domestic situation. According to a news release, officers were told Tyrone A. White, 38, was armed and experiencing mental health issues.

Other occupants in the home were allowed to leave, but police said White would not answer phone calls from the police, nor would he leave the building.

After multiple calls went unanswered, distraction devices were used, police said.

White then surrendered without incident. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon and transported to the Allen County Jail.

