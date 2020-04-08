Check mail for property tax bills

Allen County property tax bills will be mailed Thursday.

The due date for the first installment is May 11.

Spring and fall remittance coupons are included in the bill; there will be no fall mailing, county Treasurer William Royce said.

While the spring tax due date has not been extended, Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued an executive order that waives penalty on delinquent taxes for 60 days.

Royce said the tax bills have a new look this year. The Department of Local Government Finance has mandated that all tax bills in Indiana have the same design. Taxpayers owning property in multiple counties need to make sure they are sending the right payment to the right county to avoid confusion and possible fees, Royce said.

Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the treasurer recommends not paying in the treasurer's office and instead using one of the other pay methods listed on the back of the tax bill. At this time the treasurer's office is closed to walk-in traffic.

There are several online payment methods that can be found at www.allencountytreasurer.us, or taxpayers can pay by phone by calling 1-877-690-3729 and using jurisdiction code 7693.

A complete list of payment options and instructions are on the back of the tax bill.

A high call volume is expected, so taxpayers might experience long wait times on the phone.

Taxpayers have a responsibility to get their bills. Taxpayers who do not receive a bill can request one by calling the treasurer's office or printing one from the treasurer's website. Unpaid bills or late payments may incur a penalty.